The Violence and Intervention and Prevention Office, Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies and Rallying Against Sexual Assault have partnered to host an event titled “Take Back the Night” on Tuesday. The event, starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Grove Stage, will help raise awareness of sexual violence and support survivors.

“This is our largest, most impactful annual event to raise awareness of campus sexual violence and support survivors,” said Shelli Poole, Assistant Director for Violence Prevention.

Take Back the Night will have several community partners tabling in the Grove, including the Oxford Police Department, the University Police Department and Family Crisis Services.

The event will also feature speakers from around the Lafayette-Oxford-university community, including several on-campus organizations. The event will begin with live music and a march around campus, ending with a “Survivor Speak Out,” where sexual violence survivors will have an opportunity to share their stories.

The event is sponsored by Ole Miss Athletics, the Student Activity Fee Fund and the University Police Department. T-shirts and refreshments will be provided for those who attend.

“We welcome and would appreciate anyone from the university to come to support this event,” Poole said.