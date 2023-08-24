Nestled within the heart of Oxford, The Lyric stands as more than just a concert venue. This historic gem not only resonates with the echoes of legendary performances, it also embodies the essence of a community that revels in artistic expression. The Lyric’s fall lineup is no exception.

Kicking off the venue’s slew of fall shows is a Taylor Swift dance party on Thursday, Aug. 24. Bringing together the infectious pop anthems of one of the world’s most beloved artists and her Oxford fans, this event is set to be an exhilarating homage to Swift’s chart-topping hits. Tickets are for sale online for $15 each.

Country music fans are in for a treat as one of Nashville’s rising stars will grace The Lyric stage on Friday, Aug. 25. Morgan Wade is set to perform in Oxford as a part of her “No Signs of Slowing Down” tour. The show lands on the same date as the release of her new album, “Psychopath,” so local fans will get to hear the first performance of some new, highly anticipated songs.

Following Wade, the latest installment of Code Pink will take place on Aug. 31. Code Pink is a drag show-meets-dance party community event that hosts LGBTQIA+ dance nights throughout the year. The upcoming show’s theme is “Sweet Dreams,” where crowd-goers will show off their glitziest rave pajama outfits.

On Sept. 21, gamers and ravers will unite to celebrate their love for gaming, dancing and everything in between at The Lyric’s “Gamer Rave.” This event marks another instance of The Lyric’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and catering to the diverse interests of Oxford’s dynamic community. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door – plus, there is a cash prize for the best-dressed attendee.

Moon Taxi, an indie-alternative rock band, is set to play at The Lyric on Thursday, Oct. 5. Based out of Nashville, Moon Taxi has played The Lyric numerous times and drawn in sizable crowds.

Later in the month, Chris Renzema will bring his tour to Oxford. Combining indie rock, contemporary Christian and folk music, Renzema’s “Manna” tour will bring a new sound to The Lyric. The show is slated for Oct. 16 and tickets are on sale now starting at $45.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are an Americana folk rock band that have made a name for themselves on the global music scene. They are taking their tour to Oxford on Oct. 18, and tickets are on sale starting at $37.

Wrapping up The Lyric’s fall lineup is Ernest, a country music singer who began his career as a songwriter in Nashville. Ernest toured with country star Morgan Wallen during his “One Night at a Time” tour. Tickets are on sale now starting at $28.

Whether you find yourself swaying to the rhythm of a Taylor Swift dance party, captivated by Morgan Wade’s emotive melodies or immersed in the electrifying atmosphere of a Gamer Rave, The Lyric offers something for every Oxfordian.