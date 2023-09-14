In the ever-evolving world of country music, Tyler Childers has emerged as a refreshing and authentic voice.

Childers hails from eastern Kentucky and is known for his passionate lyricism, revolving around rural life. His memorable country ballads seem to come straight from the heart as he digs into difficult topics that country artists typically shy away from.

His latest album, “Rustlin’ in the Rain,” reaffirms his unique position in the country music scene. With this album, Childers continues to break new ground while appealing to a variety of listeners.

Seemingly less complex than his past two albums, “Long Violent History,” which addressed systemic racism in the United States, and “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?” which confronted the contradictions of Christianity, “Rustlin’ in the Rain” may lack a hard-hitting thematic centerpiece, but it is compact, thoughtful and full of easy roots-country tracks.

The album begins with the title track, where Childers wails vulnerably against twangy instrumentation, singing, “I am yours to use / And I sure wish you would use me.”

Next comes “Phone Calls and Emails,” in which Childers slows the pace with a steady melody accompanied by simple lyricism.

Childers then covers Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and S.G. Goodman’s “Space and Time,” and although his renditions do not stylistically differ from the original versions, they are still valuable additions to the album.

The controversy surrounding the music video for “In Your Love” has ignited important conversations within the country music industry and beyond. In a genre historically characterized by heteronormativity, the inclusion of gay miners as the video’s central characters challenges long-standing norms.

By embracing diverse narratives and highlighting underrepresented communities, Childers demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity, signaling that country music can be a medium for all people to connect with regardless of their background or sexual orientation.

In doing so, he not only contributes to the evolution of the genre but also provides a platform for those who have felt marginalized within it, reminding us that music’s power lies in its ability to unite and uplift all individuals.

“Rustlin’ In The Rain” is a solid addition to Childers’ discography, highlighting his ability to produce catchy roots tracks to keep his audience captivated while also attracting new listeners. Overall, the album is worth a listen for country music fanatics and for people are just interested in the genre.