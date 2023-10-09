Nineteen-year-old University of Mississippi student Cameron Rutland died on Oct. 6 in his room at Stockard Hall. Originally from Perkinston, Miss., Rutland was pursuing a Bachelor of Accountancy degree.

Rutland is survived by his parents, Tadd and Aleta Parsons, as well as his siblings, Caroline Rutland and Ethan Osborne. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at Sanford Missionary Baptist Church.

“Our university community mourns the loss of this student and extends our condolences to the student’s family,” Jacob Batte, the university’s news and media relations director, said.

While the circumstances surrounding Rutland’s death have not been released, Batte shared that the University Police Department responded to the scene.

“On Friday afternoon, University Police responded to a report of an unresponsive student at Stockard Hall,” Batte explained. “The coroner’s office later confirmed that the student had passed away.”

Campus resources available for those needing support.

“We encourage our community to lean on and support one another,” Batte said. “If you need help, please take advantage of any of the following campus resources and support services.”



