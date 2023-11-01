Two women caught on video damaging the new fountain at the City Hall Pocket Park have been arrested and charged by the Oxford Police Department.

Abigail Fuqua, a UM psychology major from Virginia Beach, Va. and Madison Brown, a UM integrated marketing communications major from Davidson, N.C., charged with felony malicious mischief, according to OPD a press release issued Oct. 31.

The cost to repair damages to the fountain will cost approximately $4,700 because both the sphere structure and plumbing of the fountain were compromised, OPD said. Fuqua and Brown were each issued a $5,000 bond from a municipal court judge.

The City Hall Pocket Park on the Oxford Square was recently dedicated by Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill. The fountain installation was made possible by a donation from the Rotary Club in honor of Gerald Gafford. Security camera footage showed Faqua and Brown rolling the sphere off the fountain’s platform, consequently breaking it.





