No. 13 Ole Miss vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Sedley Normand)

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss HEX #ce1f2e, Louisiana-Monroe roll a dice

I’m going to be completely honest. Football is not my thing whatsoever (shocking, I’m sure) so rather than trying to make a prediction based on stats, I’m just going to pick on Ole Miss.

Why in the world did we have six games where fans wore red?

I get it, I love the color; it’s the color of apples, the first color in the rainbow, oh, and the color of Bama.

See, I would cut the university some slack since we are wearing navy to the last two games, but it’s navy for goodness sake! We might as well get a HEX code for a score with that dull, boring excuse of a blue.

This is just a push to get the university to take more advantage of powder blue.

Not only is it bright and fun, it’s not the cousin to Bama’s crimson and Mississippi State’s maroon. I mean, if we want to just go ahead and be besties forever with them, by all means keep the red.

No. 18 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia (Erin Foley)

Final Score Prediction: Tennessee 3, Georgia 0

I hate both of these teams, to be totally honest. I also have no real basis for my hate, but let me tell y’all something.

Both of these campuses anger me to no end. I mean, Tennessee lacks character. Also, those checkers are so icky; like what is this, 2015?! Checkered pattern and that gaudy orange are so out.

Georgia, what an unkept campus. The buildings for anything not in the main quad look like my middle school (which was a former bomb shelter). Also, I went there for last weekend’s game — #roadrebs — and I saw grown men barking at each other????? Insanity. It was the biggest ick, so I guess if you need to get over an ex-boyfriend, imagine them as a Georgia fan. That seems like it would work.

Anyway, both of these teams suck, but I think I hate Georgia more because of the literal barking.

Iowa State vs. No. 7 Texas (Libby Flanagan)

Final Score Prediction: Iowa State 100, Texas -50

Look, I like football as much as the next girl, but I have to say the best way to tell a winning team from a losing team is how hot the quarterback is.

Being a Midwest girl myself, I could enjoy an ear of corn with this Midwestern baddie from Iowa State, Rocco Becht. Bonus points for having the same name as my best friend’s cat. I would definitely take a long walk through a cornfield and down a shot of Nature Valley Ranch with him on a Sunday afternoon.

Now, let’s take a look further South to our Texas man Quinn Ewers. The last name is really truthful to how I feel about him … ew. I’m not saying I need a Texas man to look like Matthew McConaughey, but I’m definitely saying it. He’s giving off-brand country singer in the worst way.

No. 11 Oregon State versus No. 5 Washington (Savannah Shook)

Final Score Prediction: Oregon State 0, Washington 100

Oregon State… the Beavers. Okay slay. Jonathan Smith is their head coach, and that is the most basic name. Might as well call him John Doe. I’m going to give the Oregon State football team some credit, though: those uniforms are kind of it … a little “Orange is the New Black” moment??

THE WASHINGTON HUSKIES!!!! I don’t know anything about football or Washington, but I know about huskies. Let me tell you about my dog, Zeppelin, who’s a Siberian husky. Zep is two-and-a-half years old and is my angel. He is the most stubborn and spoiled dog in Oxford, aside from Juice Kiffin himself. The Washington Huskies’ colors are purple and gold, which is a better slay than Oregon State because purple is my favorite color. Purple plus Huskies equals 100 points.