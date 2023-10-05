No. 16 Ole Miss versus Arkansas (Caleb Harris)

Final Score Prediction Ole Miss 45, Arkansas 35

The Rebels are coming off a high-scoring, gutsy win against SEC West rival LSU. They now face the one team in the country that has cost Ole Miss fans more heartbreak than a breakup: the Razorbacks.

Arkansas currently sits winless in the SEC West and looks to play spoiler to the Rebels’ chances at any sort of SEC championship bid.

Ole Miss, on the other hand, is coming off an explosive 700-yard performance on offense led by Co-Offensive Player of the Week Jaxson Dart. The Rebels ought to blow out the Razorbacks, but that is unlikely. These games are always close, but I think this is a different Ole Miss squad than those from last year.

No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas (Tanner Shapiro)

Final Score Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma 27



The Red River Rivalry between No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma will be a star-studded showdown. This is the first time since 2011 that both teams are undefeated coming into this game.

Oklahoma is led by QB Dillion Gabriel, who has been excellent for the Sooners. Oklahoma has not faced a ranked opponent this year, so this will be the team’s first true test.

Texas is led by QB Quinn Ewers, who has shined in many games so far this season, including the Longhorns’ defeat of Alabama on the road earlier this season.

This game will come down to who has the better playmakers on offense. Texas has two elite WRs in Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell. Texas’ playmakers get it done.

No 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri (Anna Grace Bowling)

Final Score Prediction: LSU 45, Missouri 21

On Saturday, there will be a Tiger vs Tiger confrontation with No. 23 LSU taking on No. 21 Missouri. With both teams being ranked third in their respective SEC divisions, it will be a showdown.

Two powerful offenses will be going against each other, with LSU being led by QB Jayden Daniels and Missouri by QB Brady Cook. Also helping lead the Missouri Tigers is elite sophomore WR Luther Burden, who has been a key player on Missouri’s offense.

LSU’s defense had a lot to work on during practice week after its weak performance against Ole Miss. Expect them to blow Missouri out of the water in an act of redemption.

No. 1 Georgia at No. 20 Kentucky (Pier Cummings)

Final Score Prediction: Georgia 27, Kentucky 24

The Kentucky Wildcats have become the surprise of the SEC alongside the Missouri Tigers. Both teams have started off 5-0 and are looking to capitalize during big matchups this weekend.

The Wildcats are matched up against the Georgia Bulldogs, who have not been the dominant force we have been used to seeing in previous seasons. Kentucky’s run game has been a major part of the team’s early success, with senior running back Ray Davis having his biggest game of the season last Saturday against Florida.

Georgia’s defense has been shaky at times, resulting in many close games. The Bulldogs’ offense has been carried on the back of star tight end Brock Bowers. In Georgia’s recent trend of close games, this contest will be no different. It will be a close game at halftime; however, Georgia will ultimately come through when it matters most.