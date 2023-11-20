In the shadow of pop culture double releases, such as the iconic “Barbenheimer” over the summer, fans of a certain world-renowned pop star collaborated with the base of a horror video game dubbed “Five Nights at Taylor’s.”

The “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album by Taylor Swift and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie were released on the same day – Friday, Oct. 27.

The re-recording of Swift’s career-defining “1989” was announced on Aug. 9 during the last show of the North American leg of her legendary “Eras Tour.” Set to release exactly nine years after the initial album, the re-recording includes five new tracks “from the vault.”

A film adaptation of the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” video game franchise was in development for many years. The movie features an eclectic cast of Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard and Elizabeth Lail. The film also includes animatronic puppets and is littered with easter eggs that only diehard fans would appreciate.

With both coming out on the same day, it’s only right that each major character from the film gets assigned a song from the album, providing a soundtrack to “Five Nights at Taylor’s.”

Michael “Mike” Schmidt – “Out Of The Woods (Taylor’s Version)”

The film’s main character, Michael (Hutcherson), is haunted by his past as he remembers the kidnapping of his little brother when they were kids on a family vacation camping in the woods of Nebraska. He revisits those woods in his dreams and they serve an important role in the plot of the movie. The lyrics touch on the anxieties that arise when facing certain memories, which definitely describes the struggle that Mike goes through. “Are we out of the woods? / Are we in the clear yet?” can allude to the setting of the woods that he can’t escape from his childhood.

Freddy Fazbear – “All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)”

As the leader of the devious animatronic pack, Freddy is the character that didn’t want anyone who stepped into the pizzeria to leave. For instance, Mike’s little sister, Abigail. Freddy wanted her to stay with him and the rest of the gang forever and wanted to go as far as to make her a puppet just like them.

Chica – “Style (Taylor’s Version)”

“Style (Taylor’s Version)” is a very fun track that is about two people so compatible with each other that they “never go out of style” because their relationship is timeless. This can reflect Chica’s bond with her cupcake companion, Carl. They are a chaotic murderous team and they both depend on each other.

Bonnie – “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)”

According to fan theories, each of the children that possessed the animatronics died in very different states of distress. Bonnie is theorized to have died putting up a fight against his kidnapper and murderer, William Afton (Lillard). The lyrics in “Bad Blood” signify the problems that an individual has with an adverse figure referring to back stabbings, scars and being haunted by the ghosts of people you’ve wronged. Bonnie is a very aggressive character, so the most aggressive song off of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” feels the most appropriate.

Foxy – “New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)”

Foxy is the fastest animatronic in the games and the movie. A lot of energy calls for an energetic song assignment. “New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)” is one of the more fast-paced, dancier songs of the album, and it’s about freedom and finding unconventional ways to love.

Abigail Schmidt – “Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)”

Being the only (living) child character in this movie, Abigail deserves a song that captures the childlike wonder she possesses. She draws pictures as a form of emotional regulation and has the ability to see things that others can’t. “Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)” features the magical world from the Lewis Carroll children’s book. “Didn’t they tell us ‘don’t rush into things?’ / Didn’t you flash your green eyes at me? / Haven’t you heard what becomes of curious minds?” parallels when Abi discovers the animatronics and befriends them.

William Afton – “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)”

A twisted song about Swift playing into her “serial dater” image as a perpetrator to men she gets in relationships with. Similar to Swift in this track, William collects kids the way she collects men to stuff into animatronic suits. The songs contains lyrics about torture – “screaming, crying” and being “a nightmare dressed like a daydream” – could refer to Afton dressing up in the Springtrap suit to lure victims to their demise.

Vanessa Afton – “I Know Places (Taylor’s Version)”

Vanessa (Lail) is the person who helps Mike the most even though her father is the person behind all the supernatural things happening. She feels guilty about her dad’s activities, so in turn she helps Mike survive his wrath. She visits him during every one of his shifts and gives him helpful information and tips before her true identity is revealed. The lines talking about knowing places to run and hide relate to the hiding feature that is prominent in the video games.