Technology is constantly evolving. Sliced bread, the wheel, the internet, the calculator and so on and so forth. Many assert that you must change and adapt to it. I disagree — my argument is that it is up to your discretion. That’s just the old hat I wear atop my head.

With everyone talking about AI and software such as ChatGPT, I am often left out of conversations, and I can’t truly connect with others regarding their usage of these resources. I have friends who use it frequently and others who use it scarcely. Meanwhile, I don’t use it at all, not one bit. When asked why I am so opposed to using things such as ChatGPT, I can’t give just one simple answer. My attitude toward these language models is this way for a multitude of reasons:

Integrity: Even in the most stressful times, I would rather do my work myself or fail an assignment. (I am not proud to admit how many times this has happened.) Beyond that, I find pride in the creation of my own work and ideas. Nothing makes me smile wider than reading over an old essay, project or article and seeing the inner workings of my mind on paper.

Don’t get me wrong. Using AI as a resource can be conducive to scholarly work, but I simply prefer the Google search engine, library-digging and useless complaining method to complete work.

Affinity for learning: My second reason is my odd desire to learn and be able to critically think about whatever assignment I am completing. Even though many claim classes are useless, you never know when topics will come back up in conversation or when skills will be beneficial in future classes or even in daily life.

The purpose of some work in college is to teach one how to think critically about more complex thoughts and be able to create your own ideas. Now, I can admit that one may be able to learn while using AI or CHAT “GBP” to complete assignments, but you never truly know if the information you’re getting is truly accurate or not.

In fact, these language models are often incorrect when used to research more complex topics while being overconfident in presentation, ultimately misleading a user. In many cases, I have seen resources such as these become a crutch for students or people who have no desire to do the work.

Ignorance: My third reason is that AI is simply unknown to me. I spent my whole childhood with my head buried in books and digging through library shelves. For me, using programs such as ChatGPT takes away the elements of learning that I love the most. It takes away the steps like the cloudy mind one gets before getting a great idea. It eliminates the frustration necessary to refine an idea into an argument. When I encounter these feelings while learning, I know to take a break, chat with friends or even go to the gym. Even people who know how to use AI in small doses may end up exploiting the new path that makes things easier for students.

So, I avoid AI for many personal reasons. I like to wear my old hat, and I find true satisfaction when I reap the fruits of my dated academic approach.

Bre’Anna Coleman is a junior political science major from Drew, Miss.