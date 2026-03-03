The newest cohort of The Columns Society members were announced on Tuesday, Feb. 10. This year, 19 students were selected to replace the graduating class of Columns Society members and serve as hosts for the university during official events.

This year, Reese Aksamit, Brooke Bumgarner, Anna Claire Carter, Julia Case, Nicolas Castilla, Carson Creekmore, Makaria Hedge, Trey McKean, Alex Middlecoff, Ty Miller, Lawson Moock, Zachary Rifkin, Sara Rodgers Smith, Gibson Russell, Emma Scruggs, Jimmil Taylor, Nathan Werne, Robert Wheeler and OC Williford were chosen as new members, as announced by the society’s Instagram page.

New member Rodgers Smith, a junior public policy leadership major, shared her excitement about her future in the society in a LinkedIn post.

“Honored to be chosen as a member of The Columns Society,” Rodgers Smith said. “The Columns Society is the most prestigious organization on campus and members are committed to serving the university with absolute integrity. (I am) very excited to begin in this new opportunity!”

Members of The Columns Society, donning navy blazers adorned with the university’s Lyceum logo, are expected to serve as university hosts at official events of all types, from alumni gatherings, donor events, freshman convocations and graduation ceremonies.

While new members are not able to interview about their experience with the society until they are officially inducted on March 29, several current members and members of the society’s executive board shared information about The Columns Society and its application process.

Current Columns Society members Andrew Nichols, Ryan Augustine, Ryleigh Johnson and Keller Smith had some insight to provide on the prestigious group.

Nichols is a senior from Monroe, N.C., studying public policy leadership and economics. He also serves as The Columns Society president. Nichols explained how the society was founded under former dean of students Sparky Reardon.

“The dean of students at the time did not like to put students as the face of the university,” Nichols said. “He then realized that it might be nice to have some really great students to show off our campus and show what the university has to offer.”

Founded in 2007, The Columns Society was the brainchild of former Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Leslie Banahan. Banahan was inspired by the University of Georgia’s Arch Society, a similar organization of student hosts.

“When I came here, I found it strange that the University of Mississippi, which is really known for its hospitality, did not have a group of outstanding student leaders who were the official hosts and hostesses for special events,” Banahan said in an interview with The Daily Mississippian in 2017.

Nichols elaborated on the nature of The Columns Society members by offering words of advice to the new member-elects.

“No matter what you do, do it with a happy heart. Stay in the moment so that when you get close to graduating you can reflect back on all of the great opportunities you got to experience,” Nichols said. “Enjoy the relationships that you will build just by being around each other.”

As for students who are interested in applying for The Columns Society next year, Nichols explained both the application and selection process.

“Mostly (the executive board) evaluates applications. We’ll hold two or three interest meetings that help everyone learn about the society and make sure they understand how much of a time commitment that Columns is,” Nichols said. “It’s almost cliché, but I tell people to just be themselves. Columns is about service first and foremost, and you don’t necessarily have to have a ton of experience with other committees and organizations in order to be accepted.”

Nichols elaborated on the application process, which begins in late fall semester and continues into the spring.

“The first step to apply is to come to a ‘Connect with Columns’ meeting, and then complete a Columns application ,which can be found on the ForUM. After this, we have two stages of interviews.”

Augustine, a senior allied health studies major from Madison, Miss., Columns Society member and this year’s Mr. Ole Miss, offered words of advice for both new and aspiring members.

“You can’t apply until your sophomore year. Once you become a senior, your work ends when the new members are inducted. So after March, I’m officially retired and won’t be able to work any more events, which is sad,” Augustine said. “It’s such a cool, unique opportunity that not a lot of students on campus, or even universities for that matter, allow their students to be a part of.”

Smith is a junior chemical engineering major from Huntington, Tenn., and the new member education chair for The Columns Society.

Smith explained his reasoning behind joining the society.

“I saw my good friend and current Columns president Andrew Nichols walking around in a suit and constantly serving the university, and I knew that was something that I wanted to do,” Smith said. “A common misconception is that you have to be involved in a bunch of different organizations prior to joining The Columns Society, but that just is not the case. The beautiful thing is that they’re not looking for a certain stereotype, just people who are going to do the job to the best of their ability and serve the university in unique ways.”

Johnson is a senior biological science major from Memphis. She reflected on when she first found out that she was accepted into The Columns Society. New members receive their acceptance by being tapped on the shoulder by an existing member.

“I remember hearing that some people had gotten their tappings that morning, and honestly I was trying to not pay attention,” Johnson said. “I was then walking down Hume Hall when former Columns Society member and (Associated Student Body) President Hannah Watts was waiting there to tap me. It was a feeling of pure joy.”

Johnson elaborated on her biggest takeaways from her experience in The Columns Society.

“It is very powerful and impactful to learn from other leaders,” Johnson said. “Being surrounded by people who are so hard working and so determined — it has only made me feel more driven.”

