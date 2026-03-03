Students and faculty gathered in the Luckyday Residential College cafeteria on Wednesday, Feb. 25, for a Black History Month-themed open mic night. Senior African American Studies major Fatimah Wansley hosted the event facilitated by the University of Mississippi African American Studies Program in collaboration with Luckyday.

The annual open mic night provides a space for African American students to express their artistry.

“(It is) an opportunity to hear the talent that surrounds them, possibly form relationships where they can express their art together or in different places and just an outlet to get out,” Tracion Flood, program manager of the African American Studies program, said.

The program featured prose, poetry, rap and song, many of which focused on heavier topics. Performers spoke about their place in society, personal experiences and how those experiences shaped them.

“My piece reflected on living through Hurricane Katrina, the 2017 California wildfires and the recent ice storm. All three were billion-dollar disasters that shaped my perspective,” Owen Hyman, instructional associate professor of African American studies, said.

Several newcomers performed at the event. Yukiya Gill, a junior English major from Batesville, Miss., did not initially plan to speak, but she felt compelled to share her work.

“I was nervous because I’ve never spoken my personal poems out loud before,” Gill said. “As I kept going, I got more comfortable because my poem has a strong meaning. It’s about embracing our differences and our similarities.”

The African American Studies program showcased student talent and highlighted minority voices.

“It’s important to have events like this so our voices aren’t pushed under the radar. We deserve better, and we deserve to be heard,” Kimberly Cox, a junior biological science major from Southaven, Miss., who attended the event, said.

For Hyman, the event’s energy was palpable.

“There were a lot of young people being enthusiastic about their own creations,” Hyman said. “That energy is powerful.”

Cox also reflected on the importance of Black History Month.

“It’s a time that we celebrate who we are, our skin, our elegance, our intelligence,” Cox said. “Who wouldn’t come out to celebrate that?”

