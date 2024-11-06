No one expected the names of Erik and Lyle Menendez to be propelled back into the spotlight more than 30 years after their initial murder trial. With the release of Netflix’s “Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story,” the public’s attention came in a wave, sparking impassioned debates on social media and a surprising volume of calls to release the brothers.

Given their claimed experiences as victims of abuse and the cultural attention their case is receiving, the Menendez brothers’ potential release could be symbolic of a societal shift in how we understand child sexual abuse.

The Menendez case began in 1989, when the brothers murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menedez, in their California home. Though they admitted to the murders, conflict arose in the court proceedings when the brothers, ages 18 and 21, claimed they had been physically, emotionally and sexually abused by their father since early childhood while their mother turned a blind eye.

Providing harrowing details of the abuse throughout the court proceedings, the brothers’ first trial resulted in a mistrial, meaning the 12 jurors could not come to a consensus about whether to convict the brothers of first degree murder or manslaughter — the latter of which would have recognized their abuse defense and resulted in a lesser sentence.

The brothers were then convicted of first-degree murder in a second trial and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. This second trial has since garnered much criticism for the judge’s blocking of crucial evidence relevant to the brothers’ defense.

Today, some claim newly discovered evidence including a letter detailing the abuse and written by Erik prior to the murders should be considered.

To some extent, these pleas on the brothers’ behalf are having the intended effect, with Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón recommending to a district judge that the brothers be resentenced as eligible for youthful parole. This means that, pending a decision from the district judge, the brothers could be released immediately with time served.

Beyond the legal justifications for a review of the sentencing, I believe there is a separate case to be made for their release: their ability to shine a light on the impact of child sexual abuse.

According to RAINN, Child Protective Services substantiates or finds strong evidence for claims of child sex abuse every nine minutes. Beyond physical injuries that can be sustained from assault, these children are at increased risk of many mental disorders, substance abuse, subsequent sexual violence and suicide later in life.

This is not just an issue lurking in the farthest, darkest corners of the country nor only on screen in the Menedez case. It is right here at home. According to research by SafeHome.org, Mississippi has the third highest number of child sex abuse victims nationally, with 192 reported victims for every 100,000 children.

Despite what one may feel about the legal implications of the brothers’ release, Erik and Lyle’s story aligns with the experience of these child victims.

Despite the contested court proceedings of their conviction, the brothers have not sat idly by while serving their sentences in separate prisons. Erik has spent many years of his sentence providing hospice care to his fellow inmates, while Lyle has been elected by his peer inmates as a representative to advocate for prison reforms. Meanwhile, both brothers have advocated for other childhood sexual abuse victims, going so far as to start programs at their respective prisons for those victims.

If released, the brothers could continue these efforts of prison reform and further advocate for the recognition, understanding and support for victims of child sex abuse. Further, their efforts could have a massive effect in reducing the social stigma that still surrounds male victims. This is especially true for male victims of child sexual abuse who are less likely to report abuse than female victims due to social stigma and a perceived loss of masculinity surrounding their abuse.

While a new generation looks to this case with fresh eyes and a more complete understanding of child sexual abuse and its effects, the release of the Menendez brothers would be a monumental recognition of how society no longer chooses to ridicule or blame victims of abuse.

In a complex case within a society still limited in understanding of male child sex abuse, the punishment Erik and Lyle were handed simply did not match the crime. While we cannot condone their actions, they deserve the chance to tell their story in a decade when more facts and research on their abuse are available than ever before. They deserve the chance to continue their efforts of shedding light on a dark issue beyond the metal bars of a prison cell.

Denton Jenkins is a junior public policy leadership major from Starkville, Miss.