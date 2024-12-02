With Christmas right around the corner, it is time to unthaw the Christmas playlist that usually lays untouched for most of the year. But instead of only listening to the same old songs, why not add some extra spice on that tracklist by unwrapping some less popular and unconventional tunes this holiday season?

To kick off, let us start with the newer renditions of Christmas classics.

The first song is “Jingle Bell Rock” performed by the McClain Sisters and originally by Bobby Helms. Yes — McClain as in China Anne McClain of Disney Channel fame and her sisters Lauryn and Sierra. This cover was their contribution to the “Disney Channel Holiday Playlist,” a 2012 compilation album of Christmas songs by Disney Channel stars at that time. The McClain sisters quicken the tempo while adding rich harmonies and soulful vocals to an already fun and joyful song.

Next is “River,” originally by Joni Mitchell and covered by Ben Platt. Seeing as though the original version was not on Spotify for nearly two years, many have gotten cozy to Platt’s cover originally performed and released for the Netflix show “The Politician,” in which he played the lead. In the context of the show, the song is sung at Platt’s character’s rival-turned-lover’s memorial service after taking his own life. Fittingly, that character’s name was River. The emotional weight of the song paired with devastation of the scene never fails to have eyes brimming with tears.

“Drummer Boy” by Justin Bieber featuring Busta Rhymes is up next with a drastic mood shift from the previous track. From his 2011 Christmas album “Under the Mistletoe,” Bieber sings the verses of the traditional “Little Drummer Boy” carol. Bieber and Busta Rhymes add original rap verses in between each verse over an EDM beat.

Now traveling to a different territory, this section of songs are completely original. Starting off with “Christmas Is Starting Now” by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. This song is part of the soundtrack for the Disney Channel Holiday movie “Phineas and Ferb Christmas Vacation!” It is a jazzy tune that begs for swing dancing.

“Sunshine” by Sia is from her holiday album “Everyday Is Christmas” released in 2017. The song talks about brightening someone’s day during the holiday season when everything might seem bleak and dreary. Like the title of the song suggests, it sounds like a ray of sunshine peeking through the thick, winter clouds on a brutally cold day.

“Wish List,” from South Korean girl group f(x), is a glittery pop tune about wanting a certain someone wrapped under the tree with a ribbon on top. Even though most of the lyrics are sung in Korean, the sentiment still comes across aided by the sleigh bells in the song’s instrumentals.

Next, is “Just For Now” by Imogen Heap. A personal favorite, this song is rarely ever in the conversation when it comes to holiday music. Similarly to Joni Mitchell’s “River,” it was not specifically made to be a Christmas song, and the story that the song tells is just set around the holiday season. The narrative focuses on someone that tries to cope with disharmonious holiday chaos at a family gathering — making for a song that resonates with many.

Finishing off this playlist is a transitional song between Christmas and New Year’s Day — “Is It New Years Yet?” by Sabrina Carpenter from her 2023 holiday EP “Fruitcake.” With miserable lyrics about missing an ex-significant other and wanting to wipe away the old year with the new, “Is It New Years Yet?” is a sexy and cheeky disco-pop track ready to help usher in the new year.