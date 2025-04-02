Before their official inauguration in Johnson Commons East last night, Associated Student Body President-elect Jack Jones and Vice President-elect Walker Jacklin addressed the ASB Senate and welcomed new senators in a joint meeting on Tuesday in the Ole Miss Student Union Auditorium.

Jones, a junior public policy leadership major from Murray, Ky., shared his gratitude for the members of the Senate and executive council in a small speech.

“None of what we have done this year behind the scenes could have been possible without the people in the front row here, our legislative council,” Jones said. “They do so much behind the scenes that you don’t see. … So we want to thank them for all of their help.”

Jacklin, a junior public policy major from Mobile, Ala., reflected on his journey to the vice presidency and thanked those who helped him get to where he is.

“Freshman Walker could have never imagined this. I have to give a special thanks to God, my fiance, my family and my many friends who were there for me from freshman year until now, to those who came before me in legislative leadership,” Jacklin said. “I cannot thank you all enough for leading this past year in a victorious Senate session with a record amount of legislation.”

Later in the meeting, Caleb Ball, a senior political science major, shared his farewell speech, as he will be stepping down as president pro-tempore after this semester.

“This year, I’m so excited to announce that we passed a record number of 38 pieces of important, meaningful and impactful legislation,” Ball said. “This is all thanks to you and a testament to your hard work.”

Many committees within the Senate shared their transition speeches, where they talked about their achievements this year, what the individual committees are about and how they hope to shape the committee in the coming year.

Eron Hendrix, a junior public health and public policy leadership double major from Tupelo, Miss., and chair for the Committee on Student Life, expressed gratitude to her fellow senators.

“They’ve been the absolute best this year, and I’ve reflected on what they did because they’re truly so awesome and continue fighting for students every single day,” Hendrix said.