Many students were left eating whatever food they could find in their pantry — no matter how odd it might seem — during the peak impact of Winter Storm Fern.

The Daily Mississippian’s Arts & Culture staff has shared the random and assorted eats that got them through the storm.

Fireplace flatbreads — Ada C. Richardson

I went home to live with my family in Oxford during the storm. When our power went out, my mother had to get creative when it came to making meals. We had a fireplace, so she mixed up some flatbread dough and cooked them on a cast iron skillet over the hot coals. They were delicious.

Ramen and olives — Logan Kennedy

I ate instant ramen for several days, and when I ran out, I was luckily able to walk down the street to the gas station to buy more ramen. I also developed a love for Castelvetrano olives, which, for some reason I still do not know, was something I picked up from the store before the storm. I now buy olives, but am taking a break from ramen.

Toast and Dr. Pepper— Sara Zaleski

I remember eating a lot of toast, specifically sourdough bread and adding peanut butter and any other condiments that sounded good. Once our power ran out, I switched to just plain bread which became a popular “meal” in my household. My roommates and I were pretty stocked with snacks, but Dr. Pepper helped the hunger. Safe to say I am not made for a snow storm.

Rice-A-Roni — P.B. Jernigan

Like many other students, I underestimated the storm. I was not expecting much to be left in the grocery stores by the time I got around to it. Almost everything was gone except for Rice-A-Roni. I ended up living off of it for three days, and I do not think I can eat Rice-A-Roni the same again.

Peanut butter and jelly — Jessica Johnson

I was one of the lucky few who was able to walk into a store in Oxford and come out with bread, peanut butter and jelly before the winter storm. Interestingly, eating a PB&J for three days straight brought back some good nostalgic memories. Paired with fruit gummies, a pack of almonds and an applesauce pouch, I felt like I was back eating lunch in elementary school.

Potato chips — Taylor Hill

I knew the storm was coming, so the one thing I made sure I had was Ruffles. I love Ruffles because they are tasty, and they will always fill me up. I ate probably two bags in less than a week, but they will still be my comfort food.

Oreos and peanut butter — Taf Flanders

When the power went out, I brought whatever I could eat out of the package to my bed so I could stay under the covers. I remembered seeing this combo on “The Parent Trap,” so I decided to give it a try — it was really beautiful.

Fireplace hot dogs — Charlie Slusher

I holed up with a friend at his house. Thanks to him, I was able to stay warm by a fireplace for a few days. We cooked hot dogs over it one night, and they were the best tasting hot dogs I have had since my Boy Scouts days.

Pretzels — Rose Harmon

I ate too many pretzels. Kroger had a two-for-one special the week before. For some reason, I did not want to believe we would actually get a lot of snow, which meant they were one of the few non-perishables I bought before getting snowed in. So, I only had these two large bags of pretzels, and I ate all of them.

