Ole Miss Baseball head coach Mike Bianco and several players were available to the media on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field.

The lead-up to opening day has been anything but ordinary. An ice storm swept through Oxford in late January and early February, disrupting practices and scattering players across town. Rather than viewing this as a setback, Bianco said the experience revealed the character of his team.

“It pulled the team together,” Bianco said. “When you’re dealing with something like that, you find out pretty quickly who you are.”

Several players stayed with teammates during the storm, cooking meals, sleeping on couches and air mattresses and passing time together away from the field. Pitcher Caden Townsend said the situation created an unexpected opportunity to build chemistry.

“It was kind of cool just to be around everyone,” Townsend said. “We were just hanging out, cooking food — not the best food — but having a good time.”

The Rebels enter the season Friday with one of the oldest rosters in the conference, which Bianco sees as an advantage considering the team’s long season.

“When you look around this league, older teams win,” Bianco said. “There’s maturity, especially on the mound, but also at the plate.”

That experience is paired with a roster shaped by continuity, as well as targeted additions from the transfer portal. Bianco said retaining much of last season’s core while supplementing it with specific pieces was a priority.

“We brought in guys that fit who we are,” Bianco said. “Not just talented players, but guys that understand how to prepare and compete.”

One of the most impactful newcomers is transfer infielder Dom Decker from Murray State, whose skills at the plate immediately stood out during fall workouts. Bianco said Decker brings a skillset that can change the way opposing teams pitch.

“He controls the strike zone as well as anybody we’ve had,” Bianco said. “That’s hard to teach, and it affects the entire lineup.”

Senior first baseman Will Furniss said Decker’s presence has made everyday practices more competitive and more frustrating for pitchers.

“It’s really hard to pitch to him,” Furniss said. “He just doesn’t chase.”

Furniss noted that Decker’s ability to get on base forces pitchers to work deeper into counts, often setting the table for the middle of the order.

Infielder Judd Utermark said Decker’s approach complements a lineup that already features power hitters.

“When you’ve got guys like that getting on base, it makes it easier for the rest of us to do damage,” Utermark said.

While the offense has drawn attention, Bianco said the pitching staff remains the backbone of the team. Competition on the mound has been intense, with multiple arms capable of filling weekend roles.

Pitching seemed to be the consistent issue for the Rebels in the previous season. The pitching staff had a combined ERA of 4.65 and were plagued with a lack of depth.

“We (have) a lot of options,” Bianco said. “That kind of competition makes everybody better.”

Townsend said this depth was evident throughout the preseason.

“This is probably the best pitching staff I’ve ever been around,” Townsend said. “Every guy knows their role, and they believe they’re good.”

Furniss echoed that sentiment, calling the intersquads this fall the toughest he has experienced during his time in Oxford.

“It’s probably been the hardest first couple weeks of intersquads I’ve ever had here,” Furniss said. “Our staff just has elite stuff.”

After navigating winter weather, roster turnover and a demanding preseason, Ole Miss now turns its focus to opening day at Swayze Field.

Ole Miss opens the season Friday, Feb. 13, at home against Nevada, when star pitcher Hunter Elliot will get the opening day start. Townsend and Wil Libbert are also in the pitching rotation.

Bianco said that combination of depth, experience and internal competition should serve the Rebels well as they face one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

“This league tests you every weekend,” Bianco said. “Experience and depth matter.”

