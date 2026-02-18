The construction of a planned student housing facility on West Row as part of a university partnership with private developer Greystar has been delayed. Situated near the University of Mississippi School of Law and estimated to add 1,500 bed spaces, the project was initially slated to be completed by fall 2027 but has since been postponed to summer 2028.

The West Row project was expected to be completed at about the same time as the student housing project currently under construction on the former Kincannon Hall lot. However, the West Row project’s complexities warrant an extension, according to the university.

“Kincannon is the most construction-ready site, and it’s the priority because it supports the university’s goal of housing first-year students on campus,” Jacob Batte, director of news and media relations at UM, said in a statement to The Daily Mississippian. “West Row is a more complex project because it includes additional facilities and infrastructure, and the site requires additional pre-construction work to support that scope.”

The planned features for West Row include a new dining facility and parking garage with about 1,500 available spaces.

Due to these complexities, construction on the West Row project has not begun.

“The West Row project is currently in the design phase,” Batte said. “Construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2026, with move-in expected in summer 2028.”

The university has partnered with construction company Greystar and modular construction business Modern Living Solutions to design and build the two new housing facilities.

This public-private partnership, otherwise known as a P3 approach, will take some of the financial responsibility off of the university and put it onto the private developers.

The Daily Mississippian reached out to Greystar for comment on the construction’s status but did not hear back by time of publication.

The housing facility that will be located on the former Kincannon Hall lot is expected to hold 1,200 beds.

“Construction on the former Kincannon site is underway,” Batte said. “The project remains on schedule with move-in expected in summer 2027.”

These two student housing construction projects were announced in summer 2025 to alleviate the pressure of a rising student population. Both were estimated to open at the same time, providing a combined 2,700 additional beds on campus.

Republish This Story