Alongside the release of director Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the classic Emily Brontë novel “Wuthering Heights,” starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the soundtrack of the same name from pop and electronic artist Charli xcx debuted on Friday, Feb. 13.

The 12-track album blends classical string elements with Charli xcx’s signature experimental electronic sound.

This is not the first soundtrack album from Charli xcx; she worked alongside composer Leo Birenberg on the soundtrack for the 2023 comedy “Bottoms,” starring friend and collaborator Rachel Sennott.

Charli xcx’s approach to crafting a soundtrack is distinct from her normal songwriting sensibilities. “Wuthering Heights” takes on a darker and more mature tone set apart from her much more carefree party anthems on “brat.” However, it holds the same introspective tone found on songs from “brat,” such as “I think about it all the time.”

Following the announcement of the “Wuthering Heights” album in November 2025, Charli xcx detailed her creative approach to the project in a Substack post.

“When Emerald (Fennell) approached me with an open mind and a total willingness for me to explore I thought … ‘Okay, I can do something cool here,’” Charli xcx said in the post. “I can write songs from a different perspective, and I can think about these songs as purely serving the film they’ve been written for. For me, that’s a totally different approach and … feels like a lifeline to a new way of creating.”

This approach allowed Charli xcx to take on the perspective of the film’s protagonist Catherine in much of the subject matter found on the soundtrack, with themes of pain, yearning and romance at the forefront of the record.

The first track and lead single “House,” featuring John Cale of rock band The Velvet Underground, is a stark departure from Charli xcx’s usual sound with a darker and harsh tone. It’s an acquired taste and reminiscent of an Ethel Cain song a la “Ptolemaea.”

The only drawback of releasing this song in advance of the film is “House” has been memeified as a TikTok sound, removing it from its serious context and placing it as the butt of the joke.

“Chains of Love” is a mid-tempo tune that reflects on a connection that is painful yet gratifying. It is the best example of the mood of the “Wuthering Heights” album: cool, yet complex.

The shining star of the album is “Dying for You.” I found myself revisiting the track multiple times for its catchy melody and synth pop production.

The lyrics “All the pain and torture that I went through / All makes sense to me now / I was dying for you” are inspired by the movie’s plot and detail going through intense yearning for someone, despite the torture of being separated from them.

“Funny Mouth” closes out the album and was co-written alongside “Stranger Things” actor Joe Keery, who performs under the musical alias Djo. It is a perfect blend of classical and modern, with a building string section and Charli xcx’s staticky autotuned vocals.

Ultimately, the album makes the most sense with the context that is a backdrop to a much larger project. Many of the songs fade together when listened to in succession, and while the project is very ambient and atmospheric, it wouldn’t be in my typical listening rotation.

However, the soundtrack was a very smart move for Charli xcx’s career. While “brat” achieved Charli xcx her most mainstream success, it also created expectations for her artistry centered on edgy, danceable tracks.

“Wuthering Heights” allows Charli xcx to escape from that mold and enter into a mature metamorphosis.

