On a campus filled with thousands of students from different hometowns, majors and backgrounds, becoming lost in the crowd happens more than we’d like. But in dance spaces across the University of Mississippi, music becomes a common language — one that does not require the same upbringing, culture or even level of experience.

Dance can turn strangers into teammates and self-doubt into confidence.

Dance groups on campus like UM Nritya and UM Ignite show how culture and unity can exist in the same space. These teams celebrate differences and create an environment where students don’t have to choose between their background and fitting in.

For many students, joining a dance team can feel intimidating at first. Walking into rehearsal, surrounded by people who already know the steps and movements, takes courage. But these groups and spaces quickly change fear into fun.

The nervousness fades into laughter between practice runs, encouragement after missed steps and the shared excitement of finally nailing the choreography together. What starts as something scary often becomes the place where students feel most at home and most themselves.

I’ve felt that shift personally through dancing with UM Nritya. Before joining, I never imagined how much confidence a movement could give me. But over time, dance became more than learning routines, it became a way to feel self-confident and assured.

The confidence built in rehearsal will slowly seep into other parts of your life, from the way you walk to your creative expression.

Dance at Ole Miss isn’t just about performance. It’s about belonging. Oftentimes the college culture pressures students to change themselves to fit in, but these dance spaces do the opposite. They invite students to take up space together.

Movement has a unique way of bringing people closer together. The friends you make in dance spaces don’t just stay in the studio — they become the people you study with, eat with and joke with.

There’s something about sweating through combinations together, laughing at the same inside jokes or practicing late at night before a competition that forges friendships.

Dance also teaches you to appreciate the art form itself in ways you might not expect. Once you start learning choreography, you begin to notice the precision behind each movement and the intention behind each choreography.

And as you grow within these groups, you gain a new respect for how much thought, time and artistry go into every routine. The precision of a turn, the placement of a hand or the timing of a beat can shift the entire feel of a piece.

That awareness deepens your connection to the art and to the people you share it with, reminding you that dance is both personal and communal. It is an individual expression strengthened by the collective effort of the team.

Vidya Adlakha is a junior biological sciences major from Ocean Springs, Miss.

