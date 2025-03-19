It is often said that history repeats itself. In the case of President Donald Trump’s approach to Ukraine, history is not merely repeating — it is being ignored.

Lessons remain unlearned, and past mistakes are on the verge of being repeated. Trump’s stance on the war in Ukraine, his skepticism of Ukraine’s legitimacy, his persistent praise of Vladimir Putin and his reluctance to support meaningful deterrents bears eerie echoes of the appeasement policies that paved the way for World War II.

Rather than learning from former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s infamous mistakes, Trump is reviving them.

At its core, appeasement was a policy of wishful thinking. It epitomized Britain’s failed attempts to contain Hitler, allowing Nazi Germany to expand unchecked, culminating in the devastating invasion of Poland.

When Hitler annexed Austria and seized the Sudetenland under the guise of self-determination, Western leaders, including Chamberlain, convinced themselves that sacrificing small nations would satisfy Hitler’s appetite. It did not. Appeasement only emboldened him.

The same dynamic is playing out today with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Much like Chamberlain, Trump believes that ceding parts of Ukraine to Putin in a negotiated settlement will bring lasting peace. But as British lawmakers recently pointed out in response to Trump’s meeting with Putin, “Appeasement led to World War II because it left a vacuum in Europe.”

A weak response to aggression never stops it — it only invites more. Putin, like Hitler, has already demonstrated that he cannot be trusted. After illegally annexing Crimea in 2014 without a serious Western response, he proceeded to invade Ukraine in 2022, violating multiple agreements. Yet Trump insists that Putin “will keep his word” if a peace deal is reached. History suggests otherwise.

If Trump’s appeasement strategy weren’t dangerous enough, his open hostility toward Ukraine makes it even worse. Rather than standing with Kyiv — an ally we pledged to protect when we pressured them to relinquish their nuclear arsenal — Trump has placed blame squarely on Ukraine for the war, echoing Russian propaganda.

In his latest meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump not only dismissed Ukraine’s calls for security guarantees but also joined Vice President J.D. Vance in berating Zelensky. He suggested that Ukraine was undeserving of continued U.S. support and should be “grateful” for the opportunity to retain even a portion of its own territory.

This is not just a diplomatic blunder — it is a betrayal.

Trump’s approach mirrors the sentiment of those in the 1930s who viewed Germany’s aggression as a reaction to the “unfair” Treaty of Versailles rather than recognizing it as the expansionist ambition of a dictatorship exploiting Western weakness.

Today, Trump sees Ukraine as a nuisance rather than a sovereign nation fighting for its survival against an imperialist aggressor. His refusal to acknowledge Russia as the clear aggressor — going so far as to claim that “Ukraine started this war” — reflects the same moral confusion that enabled Hitler’s rise.

Beyond rhetoric, Trump’s policy decisions are deeply troubling. His administration’s insistence that Ukraine cede territory to Russia and abandon NATO membership is a blatant reward for aggression. He has also refused to commit U.S. military support to a peacekeeping mission, despite historical evidence that only strong deterrence prevents further conflict.

Even more alarming is the Republican Party’s complete deference to Trump, abandoning its once “strong” stance on Russia.

Before Trump’s public spat with Zelensky, many Republican senators warmly welcomed the Ukrainian leader, posing for photos. Several, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his tenure as senator, had previously condemned Russia and vowed to support Ukraine in the wake of the 2022 invasion.

Now, however, we see obedience at work. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker quietly deleted a post expressing support for his earlier meeting with Zelensky, while other Republican lawmakers have walked back their once-forceful condemnations of one of the U.S.’s biggest adversaries — Russia. Many of whom claimed Biden wasn’t doing enough to defend Ukraine now join Trump in his appeasement plans.

History offers a grim warning about Trump’s Ukraine approach. The West’s failure to stand firm against Hitler in the 1930s did not stop his conquests; it merely delayed the inevitable and made the eventual conflict even more devastating.

Failing to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression will not bring peace — it will invite further land grabs, just as Hitler continued his expansion after the Munich Agreement. If Ukraine is forced into a humiliating settlement, it will send a message to authoritarian regimes worldwide that military aggression works. The consequences will not be confined to Eastern Europe. China will be watching, Iran will be watching and every aspiring dictator will take notes.

Trump’s defenders argue that his approach is pragmatic, that peace must come at any cost. But history refutes this argument. Lasting peace is not achieved by placating aggressors but by standing firm against them.

Did America stand idly by after the attack on Pearl Harbor? Did Britain after the invasion of the Falkland Islands? Kuwait? South Korea? As the son and grandson of a father and grandfather who served in the armed forces, I find the idea that Ukrainian soldiers should willingly surrender stolen land for the sake of “peace” not just unreasonable — it is inexcusable.

Weakness invites war; strength prevents it. If Trump truly cared about America’s security and global stability, he would abandon appeasement and recognize that Ukraine’s fight is the world’s fight. Anything less is a historic mistake we cannot afford to repeat.

Edward Wilson is a sophomore public policy leadership major from Jackson, Miss.