The 28th Double Decker Arts Festival musical lineup was announced on their Instagram account on Friday, Jan. 21.

Presented by Ole Miss Athletics, UM Museum and Rowan Oak, the 2025 Double Decker Arts Festival is gearing up to bring a wide variety of music to Oxford on Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26 on the Square.

Billboard-charting artist Charley Crockett is set to headline on Friday evening, bringing his country hits to the Nicholas Air Stage. Grace Potter will headline on Saturday, bringing with her a long discography of rock and pop music.

Other acts playing on Friday evening include country group Ole 60, rock ‘n’roll group The Band of Heathens and local dark country group The Great Dying.

Performers opening for Potter include rock groups Water Liars and Seratones. Also, Houndmouth, Cimafunk, Cedric Burnside and Rust College A’Cappella Choir will be part of Saturday’s musical line-up.

Music education major Brian Barrow hopes that even though he has not heard of the artists featured in the line up, attending the festival will introduce him to new music.

“Maybe since I don’t know the artists for this year like I did last year, I will become more exposed to new music; I’m excited about that,” Barrow said.