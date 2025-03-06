The Ole Miss Men’s Golf team will take on some of the nation’s best at the Cabo Collegiate March 2-4 at the Twin Dolphin Club in Los Cabos, Mexico.

This event has become one of the main early-season components for top college programs, including the No. 1 Rebels.

The Cabo Collegiate gives Ole Miss the perfect chance to build their reputation on the national stage. To navigate the difficult par-72 layout at Twin Dolphin, the Rebels will need both youthful ability and experienced leadership. Junior Michael LaSasso continues to lead the Rebels and has been an asset to the team since his arrival to Oxford.

Every year, the Cabo Collegiate has drawn a field full of respected teams, such as Arizona State, Vanderbilt and Texas. The tournament will act as a measurement for Ole Miss, as they attempt to build momentum toward SEC play and the postseason against numerous top-25 teams.

Twin Dolphin Club, designed by PGA Tour legend Fred Couples, is one of the most breathtaking views of the Baja California coastline, but the par-72 course demands precision. The winding fairways, wide bunkers and tricky greens will challenge every player this week.

For Ole Miss, the Cabo Collegiate is another opportunity to maintain their No. 1 ranking and compete with some of the best collegiate golf programs in the nation.

What’s next?

Ole Miss Men’s Golf will travel to Pauma Valley, Calif., to compete in the Pauma Valley Invitational hosted by Loyola Marymount University March 17-19.