The Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology is undergoing maintenance on two of its main staircases and a broken exterior window.

Jacob Batte, director of media and news relations for the university, described the issues and the maintenance process.

“On Jan. 28, one of the atrium stair treads in the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation broke,” Batte said. “The university immediately closed the stairs to ensure the safety of faculty, staff and students.”

The staircases remain blocked by large boards to prevent access. Contractors are addressing the issue, and the stairs will reopen when the final inspection confirms they are safe for use, according to Batte.

The main staircase in the center of the building is open and provides access to the second floor. The third floor can be accessed using the emergency stairwell, located on the outside right edge of the building.

In addition to the stairs, an exterior window on the building is damaged and broken.

“A replacement window has been ordered and will be installed once it arrives,” Batte said.

The Duff Center opened in August 2024 after three years of construction. The project began in 2021 and had a budget of $175 million dollars.