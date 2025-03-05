The University of Mississippi has “taken steps” to meet the U.S. Department of Education’s Feb. 28 deadline to reassess diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and programs.

In a Feb. 14 letter sent to educational institutions receiving federal funds, which led with the salutation “Dear Colleague,” the DOE called for reevaluation of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on the basis that they lead to discriminatory practices that violate Title VI of the 1946 Civil Rights act, which prohibits discrimination in institutions that receive federal funding.

The letter indicated that universities had 14 days to take appropriate measures to assess compliance.

“We have reviewed the ‘Dear Colleague’ letter, and the U.S. Department of Education’s recently released Frequently Asked Questions,” Jacob Batte, director of news and media relations, said in an email statement to The Daily Mississippian on March 5. “The FAQs helped clarify the scope of the Dear Colleague Letter. We have taken steps to align the university’s strategic initiatives and will continue to review our programs and make adjustments if necessary.

FAQs on the Department of Education’s website provide answers regarding the use of racial preferences and stereotypes in education. Some questions clarify Supreme Court decisions pertaining to admissions, equal protection and how the DOE will proceed with non-compliant institutions.

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum addressed the Department of Education’s 14-day notice in an email addressed to colleagues on Feb. 28.

“We’ve worked closely with (Institutions of Higher Learning), state and federal leaders to understand the steps we must take to comply with this directive to the best of our ability,” the email read. “This effort includes changes to website language, nomenclature on campus and policies concerning student organizations. It’s important to understand that we were given two weeks to comply with this directive. Today — Feb. 28 — is the deadline to be in compliance. We are anticipating state legislation related to some of these issues as well.”

Keenum also said MSU has engaged in active dialogue with national higher education organizations, as well as its congressional delegation, to ensure it takes the correct measures to comply with federal law.

In addition to this, the email says that MSU is anticipating state legislation related to some of the issues raised in the DOE letter. There are currently two bills being considered in the Mississippi Legislature that would impact DEI programs at educational institutions in the state.

House Bill 1193, which passed Feb. 5 with a vote of 74-41, prohibits “public schools, state accredited nonpublic schools and public postsecondary educational institutions from creating, promoting and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion programs.”

Senate Bill 2515 passed Feb. 6. with a 34-14 vote. This bill, which is also related to DEI, is being referred to as the “Requiring Efficiency For Our Colleges and Universities (REFOCUS) Act.”

MSU joins a growing group of educational institutions that have responded to the DOE’s directive.

In a university-wide statement, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said that diversity is necessary for the growth and success of a classroom. Holloway also said the university would review the letter’s contents to figure out the best way to move forward, while also maintaining university beliefs and practices.

“As we strive to foster a community where faculty, staff and students from all backgrounds are able to thrive, we will review the ‘Dear Colleague’ letter to ensure the university’s policies and practices continue to be consistent both with the law and with our institutional values,” Holloway said, according to The Daily Targum.

The American Council of Education sent a rebuttal on Feb. 25 calling on the DOE to rescind the 14-day notice. This letter was co-signed by 68 higher education organizations, according to Marquette Today.

“The Department should encourage inclusive and welcoming educational environments for all students, regardless of race or ethnicity or any other factors,” the ACE letter said. “Indeed, Chief Justice Roberts’ Supreme Court majority opinion in the SFFA case acknowledged that diversity-related goals in higher education are both ‘commendable’ and ‘plainly worthy.’”

Colorado State University President Amy Parsons sent a press release on Feb. 18 in response to the DOE’s letter. Within the release, Parsons said her university is in compliance with federal directives; however, she noted that there will be administrative adjustments.

“Starting today, CSU will begin to adjust to the new federal directives. We will shift some employee job duties and human resources policies and processes, and we will make some changes to CSU’s websites to reflect the institution’s compliance with federal guidelines,” Parsons said in the CSU press release.

The University of Montana conducted a “compliance audit” following the DOE’s 14-day notice.

According to the Montana Free Press, the University of Montana has asked its department heads to begin sifting through websites, grants, policies and recruitment and hiring practices to identify “points of friction” with federal guidelines laid out in the “Dear Colleague” letter.