In recent years, many students have taken entrepreneurial leaps of their own and discovered what it means to be a business owner.

One of those students is Kristian Bell, a senior psychology major from Grenada, Miss., who launched the art business PaintedByKbell.

Bell began painting during the COVID-19 pandemic while choosing to stay home from school during her senior year and care for her grandfather who was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

“I chose to go virtual so I could sit with him every day and help take care of him. That’s when I started to paint, while sitting at his bedside,” Bell said.

Her business journey began when she painted artwork for her dorm room in Martin Hall. Soon after, messages started pouring in from other students interested in purchasing her work.

After realizing the demand, Bell launched an Instagram account, @PaintedByKbell, where she showcases her latest creations and offers custom paintings. Her works are done in an abstract style with bright and pastel colors.

“In the summer of 2021, I had tons of orders and made around $1,500. This was huge for me and gave me so much more confidence in my work,” Bell said. “I have always been my toughest critic, so finding out that people thought what I was doing was worth paying for made me ecstatic. I would have never guessed I would be teaching painting classes and working on even bigger projects.”

After Bell’s grandfather died, she put her painting on hold to focus on her grief and academic commitments but eventually returned to art as a way to navigate the loss she experienced.

“I never wanted it to feel like a chore or a job because painting has always been a passion of mine. But once I started painting again, my business grew even more,” Bell said.

Balancing college and entrepreneurship is challenging, but Bell believes passion is key to success. Currently, PaintedByKbell is not taking orders as the end of her senior year and graduation approach. However, she will resume accepting them in the coming weeks.

PaintedByKbell is not the only successful student-run business. Addie Salter, a sophomore integrated marketing communications major from Brandon, Miss., launched her own business, Addie Belle Boutique, before arriving at Ole Miss.

Salter started her online shop selling women’s clothing when she was 16.

“During quarantine, I was scrolling on TikTok when I came across a girl just a few years older than me who had started her own boutique,” Salter said. “It hit me — I could be doing the same thing right now and continuing it through college.”

Salter realized her boutique had become a real business when she started receiving orders from across the country. Salter’s boutique sells dresses and tops, along with several styles of shoes and boots and accessories.

“At first, I assumed most of my sales would come from people I knew — friends, family or community members who just wanted to support me,” Salter said. “But I was wrong. The majority of my orders were from out of state, from people who genuinely loved what I was selling. That was the moment it hit me. This wasn’t just a small side project; it was a real business with real customers.”

With help from her mother in the early stages, Salter turned her boutique into both a job and a passion.

“It’s a lot to manage, but it’s worth it,” Salter said. “I’m gaining real-world experience, learning valuable skills and building something of my own, all while earning my degree.”

Lauren Hill, a senior allied health studies major from Fayetteville, Ark., started The Lemon House — a food truck that sells fresh juices and protein-filled snacks — in October 2024.

Two years ago, Hill planned to attend dental school, but after realizing that nutrition was something she wanted to pursue as a career, she changed her major to allied health studies.

“I am extremely passionate about nutrition and just juicing in general. I have seen firsthand how it has improved my health along with my family’s,” Hill said.

When asked how she manages her business and coursework simultaneously, Hill explained that it is not for the faint of heart, but she feels it is worth the effort.

“My business is run solely by myself, so it has been difficult learning how to complete my schoolwork and attend classes while making my products and keeping my food truck open; but it is completely worth it,” Hill said.

The Lemon House can be followed and supported through the Instagram account @TheLemonHouse.juice. Customers can find Hill and her truck at 2885 South Lamar Blvd.

All three entrepreneurs highlighted the strong community of student business owners at UM. Bell said she was not worried about creating a business as a student because she had seen many others succeed in similar ventures.

“I think it’s extremely encouraging to see so many people using their passions to profit and express themselves. I respect it a lot,” Bell said. “Seeing people that I was in school with become successful through one small business and turn it into a career is inspiring.”

Salter shared a similar perspective on the community of student business owners at Ole Miss.

“I love engaging with other student entrepreneurs, hearing their ideas and sharing experiences. Whether it’s through social media, networking events or just word of mouth, there’s a sense of encouragement among all of us,” Salter said.

Hill also spoke about the growth of entrepreneurship among students.

“More and more students are beginning to become innovative and step out of their comfort zones to create a dream they have,” Hill said.