The first ever Party in the Pavillion was filled with students and Rebel fans in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Spectators were able to get a glimpse of talent from both men’s and women’s basketball.

The women’s basketball team was introduced first, headlined by transfers, international players and returning leader Madison Scott. Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin gave a short introduction in which she stated that this team is known as “Team 50,” and their motto for the season is “Joy.”

Following the Lady Rebels, the men’s team, led by freshmen, transfers and returning senior Matthew Murrell. Head Coach Chris Beard kept it short and sweet, announcing that the Rebels will host a charity exhibition game benefitting CASA of North Mississippi against Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Beard also recognized the women’s team and reminded fans of their exhibition game against Christian Brothers on Monday, Oct. 28.

The night kicked off with a raffle for a pair of Beats headphones, followed by a game of basketball pong, consisting of two pairs of womens and mens basketball stars. The first team included freshman John Bol of the men’s team and graduate transfer Starr Jacobs of the women’s team. The second team was junior Christeen Iwuala and fan favorite senior Cam Brent. The team of Bol and Jacobs secured a win with one less bucket remaining.

After a half court shot contest, the Pride of the South Band and Spirit Squad performed for a short period before more competition returned. The next contest featured students who were blindfolded and had to crawl to find Crumbl Cookie boxes.

The final event was a three-point contest in which three members of the men’s team went head to head against three members of the women’s team. The men’s team won the first two as freshman Zach Day and senior Davon Barnes handled business. The third round ended in a tie, but the fourth round went to the women’s team and graduate transfer KK Deans.

Dallas Randall, a sophomore sports administration major, was in the stands for the first annual event and praised the spirited environment.

“I loved the atmosphere. Everybody came together to support both the teams. I mean, it’s great to see the Oxford community come out. … I am pumped. The hype is real in Oxford this season,”

Randall said.

Hunter Miller, a sophomore accounting major, was also in attendance and is excited about what’s to come for both programs.

“I thought the atmosphere was great. I love the fan interaction with the players. … At the end, they came by, and they told everybody that they appreciated the support.” Miller said. “I’m pumped. I went to a few games last year but I’m ready to go to more this year. We’ve got some good transfer players coming in (and) trying to build the culture with Coach Beard and Coach Yo.”