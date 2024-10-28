For the first time in program history, the Ole Miss Men’s Golf team is ranked No. 1 in Scoreboard Powered by Clippd National Collegiate Golf Rankings. Earlier this fall, the Rebels landed a No. 10 preseason ranking released on Sept. 4. Notably, four of the Top Five rankings are filled by SEC teams.

In addition to the team ranking, junior Michael La Sasso is ranked No. 4 individually

La Sasso was one of two Rebel golfers, along with Caitlyn McNab of Ole Miss Women’s golf, who participated in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup from July 5-7 in Lahinch, Ireland. The Arnold Palmer is one of the most competitive and prestigious tournaments to attend, featuring 24 male and female golfers across the nation.

Last season, the Rebels finished their time at NCAA Regionals on May 15 with heartbreak after missing the cutline by one stroke to move onto the next round of the postseason tournament. Ole Miss officially concluded their season in Stanford, Ca. in sixth place.

Other standout players from Ole Miss Men’s Golf include sophomore Collins Trolio, senior Kye Meeks and juniors Tom Fischer and Cameron Tankersley.

The No. 1 ranking comes after a memorable finish to the Rebels fall season, securing victories in their final two tournaments.

Ole Miss kicked off the 2024 fall campaign in Knoxville, Tenn. placing second at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, finishing just two strokes behind LSU. The Rebels faced strong SEC opponents including Tennessee, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The Rebels rounded out September at The Valero Texas Collegiate — one of the most competitive tournaments of their season. Despite facing a list of talented golf programs, including reigning national champions Auburn, LSU, Virginia and Vanderbilt, the Rebels came out on top and took home first place.

To close out the fall season, Ole Miss competed in two events this month to secure their first back-to-back tournament victories since 2016.

From Oct. 7-8, Ole Miss placed first at the Hamptons Intercollegiate, with La Sasso securing his first individual title of the year by leading with an 11-stroke advantage.

The Fallen Oak Collegiate from Oct. 19-21 marked the Rebels’ last tournament of fall competition. Alongside their two-in-a-row win, four rebels finished in the top 10, with Meeks leading the way in second.

The Rebels will resume play on Feb. 1, 2025 at the Thomas Sharkey Invitational in Statesboro, Ga.