The Ole Miss Softball team won in run-rule fashion, 10-2, after five innings in a home game against the Central Arkansas Bears on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Central Arkansas jumped to an early 2-0 lead after only its first two batters. After a base hit by the leadoff hitter, two-hole batter Trinity Brandon sent the ball over the fence for a two-run homer.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Lady Rebels quickly put up two runs of their own thanks to two passed balls. Then, with two outs on the board, Ole Miss designated hitter Taylor Roman broke the tie with a three-run homer over the left field fence, making the score 5-2.

The Rebels’ powerful bats continued with the powerful bats in the third inning. Cassie Reasner ripped a line drive up the middle for a base hit. Kennedy Bunker, the next batter up, went yard over the right field wall, extending the Ole Miss lead to 7-2.

Later that same inning, Laylonna Applin singled, stole second base and scored on Taylor Malvin’s single to right-center, giving the Rebels an 8-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, freshman Madi George hit a solo shot to right-center field for the Rebels’ ninth run of the game. This also marked George’s fifth home run of the season.

The next inning, Liesl Osteen drove in Izzy Rettiger for the 10th run with a single to right field. The game was concluded by run-rule, and the Rebels won 10-2.

This was a dominant showing by the Ole Miss offense, which compiled eight hits, three home runs and only two strikeouts through five innings.

Pitcher Emilee Boyer pitched all five innings. She logged three strikeouts, two walks and four hits. The defense also shined with two double plays.

If the Rebels continue to swing with the same power and accuracy as they did against the Bears, they will be a hard offense to tame for any pitching staff.

What’s next?

The Rebels (12-5) will host the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford on Feb. 27-March 1. Their first game of the weekend is against Jacksonville State on Feb. 27. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.

