The Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team dismantled Christian Brothers 114-29 in an exhibition match at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Monday, Oct. 28.

Christian Brothers only led once throughout the duration of the game, entering the first media timeout ahead at 9-8. Ole Miss took control the rest of the game – ending the first quarter 25-15.

In the second quarter, senior Kennedy Todd-Williams took an easy route after a few forced turnovers, giving the Rebels a 12-point lead at the eight-minute mark. Ole Miss then led 32-15, pressuring Christian Brothers to call a timeout in the second quarter.

The run continued with a few open three-pointers. The score difference only grew for the rest of the quarter, despite a few offensive fouls. The Rebels led 59-20 going into the locker room after finishing the half.

Ole Miss took charge in the third quarter when forward Madison Scott found junior Christeen Iwuala underneath for an easy basket. The Rebels began the second half on a 16-0 run, forcing a timeout with 5:52 left in the third.

With a 91-20 lead going into the final quarter the Rebels couldn’t be stopped.

Scott, a standout forward and First Team All-SEC honoree last season, led the returning players with 22 points. Several new transfers and freshmen showcased their talents during the exhibition, including Iwuala and forward Rhema Collins who played a very impressive defense. Freshman Helosia Carrera finished with 11 points.

The Rebels shot 49% from the floor, 33% from the three-point line and 76% from the charity stripe. The women had a +33 margin on the glass and +25 turnover differential. Individual stats were not posted to the media and public.

What’s Next?

The Rebels will now head to Paris in preparation for their season opener against No. 3 Southern California. The match will be on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN.