After a nail-biting loss against Southern California last week in Paris, the Lady Rebels rebounded for a win against Arkansas Pine Bluff 85-24 in Oxford on Sunday, Nov. 10.

This was the Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team’s first win of the season.

The Rebels were the first team to put points on the board. Junior Ayanna Thompson made a three-pointer on a fast break.

Thompson made two three-pointers in the first quarter. Ole Miss ended the first quarter up 20-6.

In the second quarter, the Rebels put up 30 points to UAPB’s eight.

Once the Lady Rebels were able to trust their offense, there was no stopping them. The Rebels had a strong double-digit lead with a score of 50-14 going into the second half.

Ole Miss continued in the third quarter recording 15 more points and keeping UAPB down by 48 points.

The Lady Rebels rolled out their best defensive performance in program history, stifling the UAPB offense to the tune of just 24 points — the lowest point total any Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team has ever let up. This 61-point win is also the third widest margin of victory in program history.

KK Deans, who suffered from a season-ending knee injury for the 2023-24 season, has played very well for the Rebels. This was her first regular season game in Oxford since Nov. 15, 2023 against Temple.

Deans finished with 16 points in just 14 minutes to earn player of the game honors. The former Florida Gator shot an impressive three-for-six from beyond the arc and five-for-eight from the field to go along with three free throws.

Junior Kharyssa Richardson grabbed a total of 11 rebounds — one offensive and 10 defensive — to lead the game, while senior Kennedy Todd-Williams hauled in 10 rebounds of her own.

Ole Miss will be on the road to play against the Delaware State Hornets on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m.