For the first time since the 2021 season, Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball has earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Committee announced on Sunday, Dec. 1 that the Lady Rebels will face the No. 7 seeded Florida State in the first round.

Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball had an impressive 2024 regular season, finishing 17-11 (7-4 SEC) overall with notable victories over strong conference opponents such as Tennessee and South Carolina and showcasing their ability to compete at a high level.

Key highlights of the season included a mid-season eight game win streak that solidified their position in the SEC standings and a standout performance in their win against Tennessee — a top-ranked team in the conference.

The No. 7 Seminoles will appear in the NCAA tournament for their fourth consecutive season and 26th time overall. Florida State finished their season 21-9 (13-7 ACC) and picked up four ranked wins along the way. The Seminoles spent every week in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 and also had their first ever consecutive 20-win season.

Ole Miss and Florida State will meet in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m. CT, and they will play at the Wayne and Eileen Ryan Athletic Center and D.J. Sokol Arena.