The University of Mississippi announced that the Oxford campus will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26 because of intense winter weather conditions, including an ice storm warning that was issued by the National Weather Service.

“​​The university will proceed with normal operations for Friday, Jan. 23. University events and activities are canceled beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service has forecasted severe winter weather to begin late Friday night into Saturday morning,” an email sent to the UM student body read on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Dining Services will still be available, including Rebel Market — with menus adjusted as needed.

The OUT bus system will operate under normal hours on Friday, Jan. 24 but will not be active on the following Saturday and Sunday. @outransit on X and Instagram will post further scheduling updates.

For updates, students, faculty and staff should follow @RebAlert and monitor university email. Further changes to operations will be revealed as necessary.

Republish This Story