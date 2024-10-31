The Oxford Skateboarding Association will host their “Día De Skate” event on Saturday Nov. 2. The event will kick off with a skateboard competition at the Oxford Skatepark from 3-6 p.m., followed by a benefit show at the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council Powerhouse from 7-11 p.m. featuring local bands and vendors.

This free event will benefit the Oxford Skateboarding Association and their fundraising efforts to expand and revitalize the 18-year-old Oxford Skatepark.

When Oxford Skateboarding Association was formed in May of 2022, junior business entrepreneurship major Skyler King was unanimously voted president and has since worked to improve the reputation of the skateboarding community in Oxford through the organization’s events.

“We hope to recruit some new skaters, get some recognition in our efforts and build a better reputation for skateboard culture,” King said. “Skateboarders have a bad reputation and are treated differently in this town. We’re trying to change that.”

Bands playing at the event include Afrissippi, E-meters, HEELS and Heavy Machine Gun.

Heavy Machine Gun is a two piece heavy metal band from Memphis that formed in June. The duo expressed their excitement in preparing for the event.

“This will be our first time playing outside of Memphis. We have been close to the Oxford skate scene for years, so we are very excited to play and show support,” Eric Potasky, the band’s vocalist and bass player, said.

The Oxford Skateboarding Association hopes this event will build off of the momentum of their last fundraising effort.

“This event is just another event to keep the ball rolling from the last one. We had a room at the Ole Miss Motel for the One Night Stand art show and raised over $5,000 in one night,” King said. “(We are) not intending on making much money on this event but hope to get people more hyped on skateboarding while working with local artists and musicians.”

Sponsors of this event include the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Cannon Motors, Change Skateshop, Pop-up OX4D, the End of All Music and Sector 9 skateboards. End of All Music will be spinning records from 3-6 p.m. at the skatepark during the competition.

“We’re just looking to have a fun day outdoors at the skatepark, showcase some local talent and then party at the Powerhouse with some good music and good people while celebrating Día De Los Muertos,” King said. “It’s gonna be a good time.”