Exploradora Coffee and Lost Dog Coffee sponsored a pop-up market to officially announce their recent partnership on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Plein Air in Taylor, Miss.

The event featured 14 vendors, two coffee stations, musical performances and several prizes that attendees could enter to win. All vendors were women-owned, and half were owned by Ole Miss students.

Leighton McCool, owner of Lost Dog Coffee, said she wanted to create an event that would not only support local artists and businesses but bring the community together.

“The intention here is to build community, bring people together and get people out here that are looking for friends and a place to hang out,” McCool said. “Everything that was done today was done by women.”

Lost Dog Coffee is a locally owned coffee and gift shop that opened in 2018 in Taylor, Miss. They frequently hold musical, literary and private events and are known among students as a relaxing study spot with a variety of different coffee drinks and pastries.

Exploradora Coffee is a mother-daughter owned coffee roasting company that recently moved to Oxford from Arizona in 2021. Owners Alison Anderson and Wade Johnson designed a premium roast exclusively for Lost Dog Coffee.

Anderson, Johnson and McCool are thrilled to be working together and are excited to share their work with the community.

“It’s just a great collaboration of friends coming together with a love of coffee and a love of the community,” Anderson said.

The Lemon House, a featured vendor at this event, is owned and run by Lauren Hill. Hill is a senior allied health major from Fayetteville, Ark. who had the grand opening of her business on Monday, Oct. 14.

Hill was invited by McCool to participate in this event and was grateful for the opportunity to become more involved in the community.

“All the people out here are women who are trying to start small businesses and trying to get their name out there, and I think it’s a really cool way for them to feel empowered,” Hill said. “It’s so cool that it’s just women supporting women and being out here and encouraging each other and supporting each other.”

Mailynn Nguyen is a junior integrated marketing communications major who was invited to table at the event as a campus ambassador for Depop, an e-commerce platform where users can buy, sell and trade secondhand clothing. Nguyen used this opportunity to promote circular fashion with a clothing swap. Attendees were invited to bring gently worn clothing and swap their pieces with other guests.

“I felt like this demographic would like this idea of sustainability because of everything being handmade,” Nguyen said. “Circular fashion in general is very important to me, sustainability and making sure that fast fashion is kind of cut out of the loop.”

FlipRings, Mardis Honey, Mary Schove Art, Taylor Flower Patch, Olive Tree People and Beth Hunt were some of the vendors present at the event. Vendors sold a variety of items — from paintings to handmade soaps and lotions.

Iris Ball, a graduate student in communication sciences and disorders, attended the event after hearing about it from friends at the Oxford Community Market. Ball enjoyed viewing the art and appreciated the handmade aspect of the goods being sold.

“I just love anything handmade,” Ball said. “I love that (it’s) just a community of women coming together.”

The market also featured musical performances, including local musician Harley Baker. Baker released her first single in 2023 and began doing live performances this year. Baker was joined on stage by other musical guests Deja and Georgia Hogue.

“Getting to share my love for music with others and support all of the amazing businesses that are a part of the Oxford and Taylor area was so gratifying,” Baker said. “After getting a taste of being back up on the stage, I want to do it every day.”

The next Plein Air event will be the Plein Air Christmas Market on Dec. 6-7. This event will feature art, pottery, crafts and food.