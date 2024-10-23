TikTok influencers Campbell and Jett Puckett — aka Pookie and Jett — will come to the Sandy and John Black Pavillion at 6 p.m. today. The Pucketts are visiting campus to speak at the Building Brands event hosted by the University of Mississippi’s Women in Business organization.

The duo, who live in Atlanta, made their mark on the internet by posting videos showing off their outfits and date night activities in the form of vlogs. Jett — a businessman with degrees from the University of Georgia and the University of Pennsylvania — is known for being enamored by “Pookie.”

Before she reached internet fame, Campbell graduated from UM with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She was a member of Phi Mu sorority. Following her collegiate years, Campbell worked as a flight attendant before leaning into entrepreneurship with her platform “You Should Wear That LLC,” which serves as both a travel blog and source for fashion advice.

Women in Business President and senior entrepreneurship major Clay Blanchard expressed appreciation for the Pucketts’ willingness to participate, especially considering that they volunteered to do it free of charge.

“All of the proceeds that we’re collecting are going back into the business school as Women in Business’ fall fundraiser,” Blanchard said. “It’s amazing that they are using their platform not only to inspire others but to help Campbell’s alma-mater.”

Founded in 2017, Women in Business was created as an undergraduate program with the goal of empowering young women, specifically those with hopes of achieving a career in business.

Blanchard, who will be the opening speaker at the event, talked about her experience leading the organization.

“This is my second academic year being president of Women in Business,” Blanchard said. “The position has brought me so much joy and pride. I’ve made some of my best friends and gained tremendous leadership skills. I love being able to inspire women and also be a resource for some of the skills that go beyond the classroom.”

In addition to the Pucketts, Women in Business Adviser and UM alumna Sydney Hedberg will speak at the event.

Blanchard has advice for students and influencers who are attempting to find their footing and make their mark on the internet and the world.

“Be yourself, and there will be an audience that finds you,” Blanchard said. “If you’re copying everyone else, you won’t have something special to offer. That’s the number one rule of business.”

Doors for Building Brands open at 5 p.m., and the event runs from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase on the Women in Business website.