Editor’s Note: All live updates are being reported from the Associated Press. Please refresh the page for the most up-to-date information.

Statewide Elections

Senate

Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker won in the U.S. Senate race against Democratic challenger Ty Pinkins, according to the Associated Press at 7 p.m.

Wicker is projected to win with 64.1% of the votes, with 576,683 votes at the time of publication.

House of Representatives

Republican Rep. Trent Kelly won in the race for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District against Democratic challenger Dianne Black, according to the Associated Press.

Kelly is projected to win with 69.4% of the votes, with 181,551 votes at the time of publication.

Local Election Winners

Election Commissioner

Faye Phillips won the race for District 1 Election Commissioner with 53.51% of the vote.

Local Election Runoffs (Nov. 26)

Justice Court Judge

Ley Falkner, who earned 21.09% of the votes, and Deanna Mccarty, who won 20.7% of the votes, will face off in a runoff election for Justice Court Judge.

Election Commissioner

Tiffany Babb, who won 37.52% of the votes, will face off against Debbie Black, who won 32.71% of the votes, in a runoff election for the District 5 Election Commissioner.

County School Board

Shane Russel, who won 46.12% of the votes, will face off against Judith Thompson, who won 42.67% of the votes, in a runoff election for the District 3 Lafayette County School Board.