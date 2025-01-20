Like people across the country, many University of Mississippi students made New Year’s resolutions, aiming to improve their social lives as well as their study and health habits as they enter the new semester.

One of the main goals for Gillian Volz, a junior risk management and insurance and real estate double major from Denver, is to make academic success a key focus of the semester while maintaining a healthy social life.

“A few resolutions I have would be prioritizing classes and dividing up each class little by little each day but also spending enough time to focus on myself and enjoy the moment because school is flying by,” Volz said. “Before we know it, we’ll be away from our friends and working real jobs. (I want to) enjoy the moments with my friends and have things to look forward to at the end of each week.”

However, finding the motivation to sustain resolutions can be difficult for many. Volz shared a technique she utilizes when she loses the motivation to maintain her goals.

“If my motivation is stuck, I’ll take a brain break and go for a walk around my neighborhood or Lamar Park,” Volz said.

Maddie Boone, a junior finance major from Cincinnati, has a similar goal.

“My first goal is to balance my social life and academic life. My first few semesters I was very social but wasn’t involved in school as much as I’d like to be, but then last semester, I really focused on school and wasn’t super social, so I still haven’t found that balance yet,” Boone said.

Boone adopted a second resolution centered around prioritizing a healthy diet.

“My next goal is to focus on eating right. Since being in college, I don’t get the nutrients I need simply because I either eat on campus or grab a snack from my pantry instead of taking the time to cook a nice, filling meal that has all the nutrients I need,” Boone said.

Rockwell Marcel, a senior geology major from Columbus, Miss., is entering the spring semester with several resolutions.

“My New Year’s resolutions are to finish out my last semesters at Ole Miss as strong as I can, to do something for the (geology) department to better me and them … and lastly to better understand the relationship between religion and geologic history,” Marcel said.

Grayson Easterling, a second year law student at the UM School of Law from West Point, Miss., has set well-rounded goals that focus on many different aspects of his daily life.

“Goal number one: Remember that sometimes, less is more. Goal number two: I plan on speaking to someone new each day. Goal number three: I’ll read more books for leisure rather than only for class,” Easterling said.

Both mental and physical fitness are a common goal among college students.

Hagyn Paul, a senior geological engineering major from Woodbridge, Va., wants to maintain her commitment to working out to help ease the stresses of classes and decrease the time she dedicates to her phone each day.

“Last semester, I really got into going to workout classes, and I realized how much it helped me with my ability to stay focused with my school work. I struggle with anxiety, and the workouts allow me to manage my anxieties. This semester, I want to make sure I prioritize the workouts and also focus more on school,” Paul said.

Paul’s other resolution is to detach from her cell phone so that she can live more in the moment.

“I also want to be on my phone way less,” Paul said. “I deleted Instagram off of my phone, and after a day or two I didn’t even miss it. This spring, I really want to show myself that I can be a way better student without these distractions.”