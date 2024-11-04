The run game is still struggling

The Rebels continued to try to find their footing with the run game this week, but they still came up short, averaging 3.1 yards per rush for a total of only 142 yards of rushing offense.



Running back Henry Parrish Jr. stepped off of the field in the second half with an apparent left leg injury, thinning out a running back room that was already struggling. Another asset to assist the backfield on Saturday was Domonique Thomas, who had 10 carries for 41 yards.

After Parrish’s injury, running back Ulysses Bentley IV saw limited action. The Rebels were forced to rely on Jaxson Dart and the passing game once again.

The passing game is back from the dead

Despite the lack of rushing offense, the Rebels’ pass game made up for it. Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 515 yards and six touchdowns, breaking a school record.

While offensive concerns surrounded wide receiver Tre Harris and tight end Caden Prieskorn’s inability to play, wide receiver Jordan Watkins and tight end Dae’quan Wright picked up the slack as Dart’s passing targets.

Watkins set a school record of 254 yards and five touchdowns. Wright put up 99 yards and two touchdowns — the most of his career.

The defense showed up and showed out

It is no secret that the Rebels have one of the best defenses in the country, and if there was any uncertainty before, Saturday’s performance laid those doubts to rest.

The Ole Miss defense had a monster game, totalling eight sacks and controlling the line of scrimmage on every single play, only allowing an average 3.4 yards per carry from the Razorbacks.

Although the secondary appeared a little shaky at times, the defensive line and linebackers — led by TJ Dottery, Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. and Princely Umanmielen — showed out and dominated.



If the defense can continue this momentum against No. 2 Georgia — one of the best defenses in the nation — the Rebels could very well get the win next week against the Bulldogs.

What’s Next?

The Rebels will play their most crucial game of the season next weekend on Nov. 9 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against No. 2 Georgia. With two losses on the season already, the Rebels have to win out to make the playoffs, and this game will be the deciding factor.