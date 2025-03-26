You will not want to “Make It Out” of Oxford on Friday, March 28, because The Stews are rolling into town. The doors of The Lyric open for the “Chicken Fight Album Release Tour Pt. 2” at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

This tour is in support of the band’s latest album, “Chicken Fight,” which was released in July. This album is a daring collection of songs that mix elements of rock, blues and progressive sounds, with tracks including similar sounds to The Allman Brothers, Audioslave and Pink Floyd.

The Stews have performed at a variety of venues, ranging from headlining shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom to festival stages at Bonnaroo and Sweetwater 420Fest. With a rapidly growing fanbase, the Charleston-based band is bringing its signature blend of rock, blues and Southern influences back to Oxford, where they last performed for the public at The Lyric in February of 2024.

Suzie Brown, a junior psychology and pre-med double major from Pass Christian, Miss., described the band’s vintage sound.

“The Stews’ style resonates a lot with what I kind of think of as the ‘college band’ genre,” Brown said. “Kids around here, including myself, love music with a lot of rock influence that sort of mirrors music from the ‘70s and ‘80s, (with) lots of musicianship and fun guitar solos and stuff you can jam out and dance to.”

While they may have humble origins, the band now has more than 100,000 monthly listeners on platforms including Spotify and Apple Music and 35,400 followers on Instagram.

“I’ve been a fan of The Stews since freshman year when I saw them perform at a frat Halloween party that I really wasn’t supposed to go to, but ever since then, I have been a huge fan,” Brown said. “They’ve even been on my Spotify Wrapped several times. They are all great performers who know how to put on a show, which is why I am never opposed to seeing them again.”

Brown listed a few of the band’s songs she appreciates hearing in person.

“My favorite songs to see live are usually ‘Fireline,’ and then of course ‘9-5’ is always a good time,” Brown said.

JR Ingersoll, a junior pre-law major from Houston, believes the band can be appreciated by many.

“The Stews stand out with how catchy their songs are,” Ingersoll said. “I feel like they are a band that is really easy to get into.”

Jack Crawford, a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Madison, Miss., is eager to see what the band’s concert will hold.

“I’m super excited for them to rip some tunes and get everybody in a good mood, which is something they’re really good at,” Crawford said. “I think their music style allows them to cater to a variety of tastes within the Oxford crowd. They do a great job of transitioning from gentle melodies to rockstar tunes.”

The Stews’ touring schedule — spanning from intimate venues such as the Windjammer in Charleston to the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. — has allowed the band to develop its style of live performance.

Ingersoll emphasized the importance of a band’s live performance skills for connecting and growing a fan base.

“Live music is very important,” Ingersoll said. “A live show can give you a new understanding and appreciation for a band and their songs, as you only get one chance to play a song live, unlike recording when you can have multiple takes.”

The Stews are known for their ability to engage the crowd, and their shows are full of surprises. Whether it is a deep cut from their debut album or an extended jam session showcasing their impressive musicianship, Brown said there is something for everyone at the band’s concerts.

“They have such a variety. There are plenty of songs I can just turn on to jam to while studying, driving or just hanging out that are more chill,” Brown said. “They definitely have something for every vibe, which is a large reason why I love them and why I think they are so successful.