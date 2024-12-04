Theatre Oxford’s “The Peppermint Bear and the Two-Headed Dragon” opens at the Powerhouse today at 6 p.m.

The show, which has been a huge hit with younger audiences in years past, will have four performances through Saturday, Dec. 7. Friday’s performance will start at 6 p.m.; Saturday’s shows begin at 2 and 6 p.m.

This is the third consecutive year that Theatre Oxford has put on this production. Paula ET Stack has been involved in the production for all three years, and in this year’s performance she plays “Mert,” the head elf.

“I consider it a sort of promotion, since I was the sassy little sister elf for the last two years,” Stack said.

Stack performed the same role in the late 1980s when earning her B.A. in dramatic arts from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“The Peppermint Bear shows follow a fairly standard plot line — a villain appears to create havoc during the elves’ busy season,” Stack said. “Peppermint Bear helps resolve the problem, and the villain transforms into helpful North Pole Assets. This year, it’s a two-headed dragon that has awakened from a 100-year sleep and is hungry for elves.”

Rene Pulliam, an associate professor emeritus of the University of Mississippi Department of Theatre and Film, has also been involved with the production since its first run three years ago.

“I am a founding member of Theatre Oxford, along with my husband, Christopher Schager,” Pulliam said. “I had to pull away for a few years, as my job at the University of Mississippi took most of my time. When I retired in 2019, I came back to Theatre Oxford.”

Pulliam is the production manager for “The Peppermint Bear and the Two-Headed Dragon.”

“I make sure all of the elements of a production are working together in sync, keeping communication channels open,” Pulliam said.

Additionally, Pulliam serves as properties designer and the director of the youth elves ensemble.

“For properties design, I am in charge of gathering all scenic elements and the items actors carry on and off stage,” Pulliam said. “As director of the youth elves ensemble, I am working with Professor Emerita of Movement for the Actor and Dance Jennifer Mizenko, choreographer, to create a short pre-show, which will run before ‘The Peppermint Bear’ each performance.”

Pulliam expressed hope that the event will immerse the audience in the holiday spirit.

“This will be quite an event. As the audiences enter the Powerhouse, all will be greeted by the Holiday Art Market with lots of amazing local artists selling creative gifts for all,” Pulliam said. “As they enter the theater, it will be a magical experience, from Santa’s workshop on stage to the many decorations around the theater.”

Pulliam believes children especially will enjoy this show, in part because, after the production, audiences are allowed to meet the cast.

“After each performance, there will be photo opportunities with Santa, Peppermint Bear and the elves,” Pulliam said.

Stack agreed that children in years past have enjoyed this production.

“Having done this show several times, I have to say, the most exciting part is how the kids react to the story we’re telling — we sing, we dance, we interact with the kids who get to sit up front on the rug and share hugs and smiles after the show,” Stack said.

Gavin Lane, a junior acting for the stage and screen major from Las Vegas, is director and choreographer for this production. This is Lane’s first time in both roles, which, he said, has been a learning curve.

“The biggest challenge has to be that this was my first time doing anything,” Lane said. “From making schedules to leading the artistic team and keeping up with the many different departments, all the new information was a challenge. Not to mention, I was choreographing all of the dances for the first time as well.”

Despite the challenges, Lane is proud of how the production has turned out. He is particularly grateful to have worked with such a talented cast.

“My favorite part of this show in particular has been seeing my vision as an artist come to life,” Lane said. “Seeing the actors that I’ve cast truly embodying the roles, while also wearing the costumes that I picked on the set that I’ve imagined…it’s truly magical. I hope everyone has a great time experiencing it.”

Lane encouraged both students and locals to attend the production.

“This show in particular is a great way to support Theatre Oxford as a whole and local artists,” Lane said. “Since this is my first show to direct and choreograph, having audience support and feedback would be extremely beneficial.”