Maddox Mullee

The 2024 election will be the first presidential election in which I have had the privilege of voting. I cannot think of a more consequential election.

I plan on voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. I’m almost hesitant to say I’m voting for Trump because I think he is a man of low character and one of the last people who represent American morality well. I am truly voting for a platform. I’m voting for Trump because I have lived through and seen two administrations where their policies actively affected me.

Toward the end of Trump’s presidency, two major events occurred that he had no control over: the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest due to the killing of George Floyd. These two events, amplified by media upheaval, cast a very negative shadow over his presidency.

Prior to the pandemic, our economy was strong, the U.S. dollar held real value and America felt like a place that was prosperous for many.

I cannot support Kamala Harris in this election for many policy-related reasons. I don’t like hypocrites, and her central campaign focus is just that — hypocritical. She tells Americans that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, yet she received zero votes in the Democratic primaries.

She has rolled out so few plans that people voting for her can’t possibly know what they are voting for besides no Donald Trump. She has flip-flopped on nearly every major issue depending on which side of an issue served her best at a given time.

The American people deserve to know what they are getting from a leader, and with Kamala Harris, we simply do not.

She was a panic nominee, placed at the forefront of the election because the Democrats knew with President Biden they were losing.

I’m not sure the Republican Party is the one trying to upend democracy after watching these last few unprecedented months play out. I still believe in the American dream, and I believe everyone should have equal access and opportunity to achieve it. For this to happen, and to truly be reachable, we must be a strong nation, and under Democratic leadership in the last four years, I don’t feel that we are.

Amaya Brown

Kamala Harris became a powerful force in American politics the moment she was nominated to run for president under the Democratic Party.

She has a range of compelling reasons that reflect her leadership and dedication to justice. As the first Black woman and first South Asian woman to serve as vice president, she has broken barriers and made history. The leadership skills she possesses have inspired many others who believe in justice, equality and the progress America plans to make. Standing with Kamala Harris means standing for a better future in America where values are upheld.

Here are five compelling reasons why I support Kamala Harris as the nominee for the next president of the United States. Her advocacy for racial justice reflects her career as she works hard to reform the criminal justice system and advance civil rights. She has consistently supported legislation like the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to promote equity in law enforcement.

Women’s rights are equally important to Harris, who has fought for reproductive rights, gender equality and other policies that uplift and protect women personally and professionally. As a daughter of immigrants, Harris stands firmly in support of immigration reform and advocates for the rights of Dreamers and other marginalized groups.

Her background provides her with a unique perspective on immigration, and she actively works to create a path for those experiencing it, helping to build a more inclusive America. Moreover, Harris is a strong environmental advocate. Her policies aim to protect the environment and ensure communities benefit from sustainable economic opportunities.

Harris’ diplomatic experience on the global stage has further solidified her role as a modern leader. Her approach to diplomacy reflects a commitment to upholding American values while fostering global stability. Throughout her focus on leadership, racial justice, women’s rights, immigrant rights, diplomacy and economic equity, Kamala Harris represents an inclusive vision of American leadership that addresses the demands of the modern era.

All in all, the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump represents two starkly different visions for America’s future. The decision comes down to alignment with one’s values, priorities and vision for the country. As both continue to influence American politics, their policies and leadership styles will shape the nation for years to come. It is important that we take the time to educate ourselves and use our power to vote for our future.

Chequoia Adderley is an opinion contributor from Pascagoula, Miss. She is an integrated marketing communications major. Amaya Brown is a political science major. Maddox Mullee is a political science major.