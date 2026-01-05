Pending the outcome of a waiver request, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has agreed to a new deal with the Rebels to remain the quarterback at Ole Miss in 2026 per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Chambliss filed the original waiver back in November, and his representatives have been working with the NCAA throughout the past three months.

“Yeah, I’ve got people working on it,” Chambliss said in a press conference after the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. “I’m not the one that’s working on it. My job right now is to focus on football and to focus on this team and to focus on being 1-0 in the next game, so that’s my main focus right now.”

The waiver stems from Chambliss’ time at Ferris State. While he played four seasons at the DII program from 2021-24, Chambliss redshirted during the 2021 season and the waiver focuses on a retroactive medical waiver for his 2022 season, where he only played two games.

According to Dellenger, Ole Miss officials are hoping for a resolution this week while Chambliss’ dad said that he is “confident.”

Following former starting quarterback Austin Simmons’ entrance into the transfer portal, there was uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position at Ole Miss, and there has been speculation that Chambliss would join former head coach Lane Kiffin at LSU should he get the waiver.

Chambliss, who received Heisman votes this year, has been excellent this season after stepping into the starting quarterback role in the game against Arkansas on Sept 13. This season he has thrown more than 3,600 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 520 yards and eight touchdowns.

More than 4,000 DI college football players have entered the portal this winter; however, Ole Miss and Chambliss appear to have locked down the most important position on the field for 2026.

While Ole Miss, Chambliss, and head coach Pete Golding are planning for next season, they are also focused on the upcoming playoff game against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. The playoff semifinal game will kickoff at 6:30 pm C.T. Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.

