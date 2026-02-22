The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) announced that its clinics will remain closed on Monday, Feb. 23 and Tuesday, Feb. 24, following a ransomware cyberattack that hit its information technology systems and led to an initial closure of all 35 statewide locations on Thursday, Feb. 19.

In a Saturday, Feb. 21 press release, UMMC shared that its internal groups are collaborating with national cybersecurity experts and national and state agencies to respond to last week’s attack.

“Our phone systems and ability to receive or send emails remain down or unreliable,” the press release said. “The UMMC Emergency Departments and hospitals in Jackson, Madison County, Grenada and Holmes County are open and caring for patients. The Medical Center is actively working on a solution for patients who need to contact us with routine medical and/or medication needs.”

UMMC has also reached out to patients in need of time-sensitive care to receive treatment. Elective, non-emergency appointments were canceled on Feb. 19.

“Our care teams continue to provide exceptional service to our patients and families. I know this intrusion into our system has negatively impacted some of our patients, but please know that we are using every resource at our disposal to resolve this issue in a safe and effective manner,” Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. LouAnn Woodward said.

