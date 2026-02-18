In a state that consistently ranks among the highest in cancer mortality and uninsured rates, access to routine screenings remains a challenge for many Mississippians.

The CDC ranked Mississippi third among U.S. states in cancer mortality in 2023, with 172.4 deaths to cancer per 100,000 residents. That same year, the U.S. Census Bureau ranked Mississippi eighth in terms of residents without health insurance, with over 10% of Mississippians reporting no coverage.

To address that gap, the University of Mississippi Medical Center will host its annual See, Test and Treat program event on April 11, offering free cancer screenings to uninsured and underinsured people.

For Rena Pafford of Ridgeland, Miss., a mammogram during last year’s event led to an early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, according to UMMC.

“Early detection gave me options and hope, and that’s why programs matter like this so much,” Pafford said in a UMMC press release dated Feb. 9. “They truly save lives.”

The program aims to reduce barriers to care for individuals who may delay screenings due to cost or lack of insurance.

Dr. Rod Rocconi, director of the UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute, said the annual event reflects the institution’s effort to expand access to preventive care in Mississippi.

“By offering free, high-quality screenings to uninsured and underinsured individuals, we’re helping detect cancer earlier and connecting patients to the care and resources they need,” Rocconi said.

Bethany Sabins, a nurse practitioner with “See, Test and Treat” since the launch of the program in 2017, emphasized the impact that an early screening can have on stopping the spread of cancer.

“We’re making a difference in Mississippians’ health by offering these cancer screenings, which can be lifesaving,” Sabins said. “When cancer is detected early before it has spread, outcomes are improved.”

Individuals can apply online now at UMMC’s official website or call (601) 815-3572 to determine eligibility. UMMC representatives will follow up via voicemail regarding qualification for free screenings. The screenings will be held at the UMMC Pavilion, 1410 East Woodrow Wilson Ave. in Jackson, Miss.

Senior journalism major Shelby Wicker of Midland, Texas, said early detection made all the difference when her grandmother, whom she calls her best friend, was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Because her lung cancer was caught before it had spread too far, she had options, options that ultimately saved her life,” Wicker said.

For Wicker, crucial programs focused on screening early detection like the one now provided by UMMC can make all the difference.

“Her diagnosis could have easily come much later, but identifying it early gave doctors time to act, and she was able to receive a lung transplant,” Wicker said. “That gift of time meant more years with her family we never thought we’d have.”

