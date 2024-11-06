Georgia @ Ole Miss: (35-31 Ole Miss wins) (Dylan Liggett)

After struggling offensively since the start of SEC play and a shaky comeback over a heavily depleted Oklahoma team, the Rebels finally seem to have found their footing. In their 63-31 blowout victory against Arkansas, quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

The Ole Miss offense also seems to have come back from the dead, and even with injuries — especially those of Tre Harris and Caden Prieskorn — the Rebels were in fantastic form.

The Rebels’ defense also had what may have been their best game of the season so far, controlling the line of scrimmage and annihilating Arkansas’ offense.

Against quarterback Carson Beck and the Bulldogs, the Rebels’ defense will face the most difficult test of the season. If Ole Miss is able to shut down the line of scrimmage again, and if the secondary can step up and do its job, the Rebels’ defense could hold back the Georgia Bulldogs’ offensive surge and lead the team to victory.

The Bulldogs seemed to struggle through a tough rivalry game with Florida last week, pulling ahead in the fourth quarter, but do not let that fool you. SEC teams, especially rivals, are always competitive, and after their complete dismembering of Texas, the Bulldogs are anything but weak.

Georgia boasts the best defense in the country and quite possibly the best offense. While Beck has not been the star we usually see in Georgia quarterbacks, he is still an elite player.

If the Rebels want to beat the Bulldogs at home, they are going to have to pull out all the stops and come out firing on all cylinders because the Bulldogs certainly will.

If the Rebels can play the way they did against Arkansas, and especially if they have Harris and Prieskorn back in the lineup, the Rebels could walk away with a victory and possibly earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Mississippi State @ Tennessee: (34-10 Tennessee wins) (Lars Andersen)

For a less than competitive Mississippi State program, Neyland Stadium is the last place they want to be. Coming into Saturday’s matchup at a beastly 7-1, the Tennessee Volunteers should have no problem dispatching one of the SEC’s worst.

The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant win over UMass, but playing bully ball and hanging 45 on one of the FBS’ perpetual basement dwellers does not a winner make. They have yet to win a matchup in the SEC or overpower any conference team.

That being said, Mississippi State did come within 10 points of beating both Georgia and Texas A&M, and walking into Knoxville with nothing to lose and nothing to play for but pride could make this a more competitive matchup than some may expect.

Tennessee’s only loss has come from an upset at Razorback Stadium against Arkansas. Heading into this weekend, the Volunteers have pulled off three wins in a row.

The game may not be a shock, but it could still prove to be competitive if Tennessee comes in complacent and Mississippi State comes in with something to prove. Regardless of the status of the game, 34-10 seems the most generous score possible to the Bulldogs.

Alabama @ LSU: (21-18 LSU wins) (Delaney Smith)

The loser of this game will be eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. Both teams have two losses and desperately need this win to salvage their seasons.

LSU and Alabama are coming off bye weeks, and only one team came out on top in Week 9.

The Crimson Tide bounced back from a rocky loss in Tennessee to shut out the Missouri Tigers at home 34-0. Quarterback Jalen Milroe threw for 215 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Running back Jam Miller rushed for 48 yards with two touchdowns.

The Tigers of LSU lost in Week 9 to a hot Texas A&M team 38-23 at Kyle Field. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for a massive 405 yards and two touchdowns, but also had three picks. Nussmier is second in the SEC in passing yards, but he is also second in the SEC in interceptions with nine.

Going into Death Valley at night is a tall task, especially under a new coach. Since 2000, LSU’s record is 116-8 at night in Tiger Stadium. Alabama is the favorite, despite this statistic. However, LSU will win at home and end Alabama’s last hope for the 12 team playoff.

Florida @ Texas: (34-13 Texas wins) (Tanner Shapiro)

Florida is coming off a gut-wrenching 34-20 loss to Georgia last weekend, also losing freshman quarterback DJ Lagaway to a hamstring injury. UF ran very well against a tough Georgia interior.

Texas’ offense has been inconsistent due to lackluster quarterback play by Quinn Ewers. The run game has been hit or miss for the Longhorns as well. Coming off a bye week, Texas should be fully prepared for this Florida team.

Florida is missing too many players to be somewhat competitive. Texas should pull off a big win.

Oklahoma @ Missouri: (27-24 Missouri wins) (Rhegan Vanhoozer)

Saturday’s Oklahoma v. Missouri game not only marks the teams’ first SEC encounter but also rekindles a historic rivalry that dates back to their days in the Big 12. Although theSooners lead the series 67-24-5, the Tigers defeated Oklahoma in their most recent visit to Columbia in 2012.

Following a tough shutout loss to Alabama, Mizzou is eager to bounce back after a bye week. The Tigers have a solid overall record of 6-2 and have yet to lose at home this season, but their starting quarterback’s status is questionable due to injury.

Oklahoma aims to build on the momentum of a decisive 59-14 victory over Maine, which helped snap a three-game losing streak. The Sooners have faced significant challenges this season, including struggles on the offensive line and uncertainty at the quarterback position. These factors could be exploited by a hungryMissouri defense that ranks 13th nationally.

With injuries and momentum at play, fans can expect an exciting and unpredictable game, as these two programs go head-to-head in a new chapter of their rivalry.

Washington @ Penn State: (31-10 Penn State wins) (Luke Dunavant)

Penn State is coming off a heartbreaking 20-13 loss to Ohio State.

Penn State historically leans on the run game, but this year the Nittany Lions are becoming a more balanced offense. Quarterback Drew Allar has thrown for 1,786 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. The ground game is still strong, as running back Kaytron Allen has 536 yards and four touchdowns. The Nittany Lions’ leading receiver is tight end Tyler Warren, with 606 yards and four touchdowns.

Penn State’s defense has been hit or miss up to this point. They have 17 sacks on the year, with standout edge rusher Abdul Carter making six sacks on his own. The Nittany Lions have seven interceptions, with safety Jaylen Reed leading the way with two.

Washington has had a bit of a down year since Head Coach Kalen DeBoer left for the Alabama job. Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers leads the way at quarterback with 2,284 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Huskies’ leading rusher is Jonah Coleman with 889 yards and seven touchdowns. The leading receiver is Denzel Boston with 682 yards and nine touchdowns.

With only 14 sacks and eight interceptions as a team, the Washington defense has been the main issue. While this is not bad, it does not result in any big plays from the defensive side of the ball. EDGE rusher Isaiah Ward leads the way with three sacks, and linebacker Carson Bruener leads the team in interceptions with three as well.

The Huskies could put up a decent fight, but in the end, the talent on Penn State’s roster is too overwhelming to pick against.

Michigan @ Indiana: (42-17 Indiana wins) (Wilson Engeriser)

Indiana v. Michigan is the epitome of a classic college football game, featuring a struggling blue blood program against a hot program looking to make a name for themselves.

Off to their strongest start in program history, the Indiana Hoosiers are undefeated and ranked among the Top 10 in the nation. The Hoosiers have been blowing out teams, scoring 441 points this season, while Michigan has scored only 123 points.

Michigan is off to a much less favorable start, heading into Week 10 with a 5-4 record. This is a far cry from last year’s perfect season and a College Football Playoff National Championship. However, having quarterback troubles, with three Wolverines receiving significant reps, can be the difference between a Top 10 program and a program hovering on the precipice of bowl eligibility.

The Hoosiers have been playing lights out this season. Having a home field advantage against the Wolverines could propel Indiana to yet another blowout victory.