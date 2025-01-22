So you have made the leap and landed at the University of Mississippi — welcome to the Rebel family! As a transfer student, you are bound to experience some challenges in the beginning, but this guide can help you navigate your new home.

Lilli McAnally, a senior transfer student majoring in interdisciplinary studies from Booneville, Miss., described some of the difficulties she experienced during her academic transition.

“One of the most challenging aspects of transitioning to a university was having to learn a new and unfamiliar website for all the resources, course management and communication. It felt like a lot to take in all at once,” McAnally said. “Another challenge was building a new community in such a large and diverse environment. It was hard to find my place at first, especially coming from a smaller community college where things felt more intimate and familiar.”

While McAnally’s struggles are felt by many who are new to the student body, from mastering the legendary Hotty Toddy chant to exploring Oxford’s best spots, these 10 tips will help you embrace the landshark spirit and live your best life at Ole Miss.

1. Master the campus lingo

Every member of the Ole Miss family can recite the iconic Hotty Toddy rallying cry by heart. It is a staple of school spirit and is chanted at most UM functions ranging from Saturdays in the Vaught to the stage at commencement. Learning this chant is one of the first steps in acclimating to the atmosphere of the university. Additionally, it would be beneficial to familiarize yourself with the Grove, the Square and the Circle, which are key gathering locations on campus and in Oxford. Understanding the lingo will help you feel more connected to your new community.

2. Join a student organization

UM has more than 370 active registered student organizations, all of which can be found on ForUM. So whether you are into beekeeping, fencing, milk and cookies or even Grove squirrel watching (yes, that is a thing), there is a group where every student can find like-minded peers. Joining a student organization is one of the fastest ways to make new friends and explore old passions while discovering new ones.

3. Get a parking plan

Parking at Ole Miss can be a tall order. One way to make the morning rush less stressful is to familiarize yourself with parking zones, times and permits. The university has several parking payment methods including vehicle registration for surface lots and garages and by-the-hour meters located around campus.

Alternatively, consider riding a bicycle to campus or renting an e-bike from the university to cut down on transit time between classes. Or you can simply take the bus, as the OUT system has many routes located throughout Oxford that frequently make stops on campus. If you opt for this type of commuting, ensure you plan when and where you need the bus to drop you off for a smooth start to your semester.

4. Find your study spots

Studying at Ole Miss does not have to mean sitting at a desk. Favorite locations for many students to hit the books are the outside tables at the J.D. Williams Library or a shady bench near the Lyceum for some peace and quiet. If you prefer to feel like you are studying in ancient Greece, the columns by Connor Hall offer the perfect spot to pretend you are working while people watching on Business Row.

Luckily, for students who need a change of scenery to study, Oxford has some of the cutest coffee shops around. The Square is home to cozy study spots like the outdoor tables at Heartbreak Coffee and the balcony at Square Books. Grab a cup, find a seat and enjoy the sights and sounds of your new college town.

5. Find a mentor

While your academic adviser is there to help, it is always a good idea to have a trusted professor as a backup for scholarly decisions. Whether you would like guidance in choosing the right courses or exploring internship opportunities, having a professor with whom you have built a relationship can provide valuable insights tailored to your goals.

While scheduling office hours can seem daunting at first, setting up appointments to get to know your professors is extremely beneficial. They can help you perform the best you can academically. After all, your professors were once students, too, and can offer an experienced perspective.

6. Familiarize yourself with town events

For a smaller town, Oxford offers a variety of activities during the week. There never seems to be a shortage of live music at one of the venues downtown. Additionally, weekly farmers markets at the Old Armory Pavillion provide a great opportunity for locals to mingle with each other as well as those feeding the community. Whether it is Monday or Thursday night, one can find activities like trivia at the Blind Pig or bingo at Moes. All of these events are precursors for the real event in Oxford — the weekend, when it feels like the entire city finds itself on the Square.

7. Participate in intramural sports

Whether you are into pickleball, basketball or something more niche like ultimate frisbee, intramural sports are a fun way to stay active and meet people outside of the classroom. The university offers individual, dual and team sport opportunities. Interested students can purchase a Play Pass and find all current intramural sports on the Campus Rec website. The best competitors play for a chance to be crowned “champions” in their particular sport.

8. Know your resources

Stay healthy and active by visiting the Turner Center and the South Campus Recreation Center, the campus fitness hubs. Turner Center, on All-American Drive, offers a gym, pool, fitness classes and more amenities that are all free with your student ID. Located on Whirlpool Drive, South Campus Recreation Center also offers modern exercise facilities equipped with everything needed to hit your cardio or strength training goals. Students also have access to a mountain climbing wall, mountain bikes, kayak lessons and hiking trails located beside the facility. For those who prefer a guided workout, both centers offer a wide array of group fitness classes.

If you need academic support, check out the Center for Student Success, the Writing Center and the Career Center. These free services are there to help students thrive, so do not wait until you are in a bind to use them.

9. Connect with other transfer students

Students are invited to join the Transfer Student Association or participate in events designed specifically for transfer students to share experiences and build connections.

Senior President of the Transfer Leadership Organization Matte McKee from Booneville, Miss., elaborated on what the TLO offers.

“Everyone in the Transfer Leadership Organization has been through the transfer process and knows just how challenging it can be. We offer social support as well as academic support,” McKee said. “As TLO is a social organization, we allocate time for monthly general body meetings to allow time for transfer students to meet one another one-on-one and make bonds that may have otherwise been difficult to discover. Other support we offer to our fellow transfers is through providing access to resources on campus when needed, like tutoring or counseling.”

In addition to the monthly general meetings, TLO hosts a finals week pick-me-up for members. Last year, TLO also held a Thanksgiving-meal-style meeting to form a supportive community during a stressful time for students.

McKee explained that one of the biggest challenges she has experienced and seen from her peers as transfer students is finding a voice on campus.

“When placed in an environment majorly populated by students who’ve attended the university for all four years, being able to stand out and express their individual needs as a community can be difficult,” McKee said. “The Transfer Leadership Organization aims to ease, if not eliminate, this issue by acting as a voice of concern for transfer students. We also conduct ourselves and our association proactively, finding the best solution for everyone on campus.”

10. Make self-care a priority

The transition to a new university can be overwhelming, so take advantage of campus resources focused on mental health like the Counseling Center, another free resource for students. Stay organized, manage your time and give yourself grace as you settle in.

“My advice would be to come in with an open mind and be flexible. You may face some unexpected challenges, but those can also be opportunities to grow. Don’t be afraid to reach out to others, whether that’s through clubs, events or even just making causal connections in class. Building new relationships and networks takes time, so be patient with yourself and with the process,” McAnally said.