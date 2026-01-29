After Oxford temperatures plummeted overnight, the University of Mississippi and the city of Oxford opened “warming stations” for all community members who were affected by the loss of electricity and water.

A main motivator for most students to come to the union was to charge the electronics that are essential to their normal and student lives.

Junior biological sciences major Jamiya Sharp, from Starkville, Miss., said that some of the most important things she packed related to completing her schoolwork. She lives at the university-owned Campus Walk apartments, where she did not have power.

“I have my two laptops just in case I need to charge my devices (when I’m) at Campus Walk,” Sharp said. “I have my journals to do homework assignments … my iPad to charge my phone and my Bible.”

Freshmen Makenna Kress, elementary education major from Walnut Creek, Calif., and Kaitlyn Aust, biological sciences major from Houston, stayed at the warming station despite having power in their on-campus dorms.

“I brought … some chargers, my computer, homework to do, even though most of my teachers said I don’t have to worry about homework,” Kress said. “I’m just trying to get ahead of it. I think I just wanted to feel productive. I haven’t been that productive today, but I think just trying to be in the atmosphere, trying to get things done instead of just sitting in my room.”

Alicia Pichon, a freshman education and theater major from Bay St. Louis, Miss., stayed at the union because her Campus Walk apartment did not have power.

“I have my coloring books and markers, my little fidget toys, just stuff to do,” Pichon said. “If you don’t got people to hang out with, just occupy yourself.”

Pichon also noted that she had seen many of the same groups staying at the union.

“I’ve seen a lot of people just bring everything with them, just to stay here and not (go) back and forth,” Pichon said.

While many students brought bags full of snacks, sophomore general business major Jakya Ellis noted that many meals can be found on campus.

“I came with my phone, and G&G fries,” Ellis said. “(Also), shout out to Rebel Market. They definitely did not have to do this, right? So I’m grateful.”

Pichon offered advice to any students contemplating staying at a warming center.

“(Bring) whatever you think you need just to survive, I guess, cover, food, everyday hygiene, basically,” Pichon said. “And stuff to keep you warm and (help you) make it through this hard time. And bring friends, you always need someone to accompany you.”

Republish This Story