In “Ask A&C,” University of Mississippi students ask culture-based questions about university and Oxford community life. Members of the arts and culture writing staff answer these questions with their own personal takes.

This week, freshman allied health studies major Emma Cook asks: “What’s your favorite place to study or unwind?”

Jeridiane Ray – The Well study space in Turner Center

I’m a firm believer in resting my body and mind, especially during hectic times. The Well is the perfect place to find a beanbag, crawl under a blanket and chill out. Usually, people are swimming below The Well, and the sounds of the water lull me to sleep. It’s a 10/10 spot for avid nappers like myself.

Mary Evans – The Grove

Known for its sprawling oak trees and beautiful landscape, the Grove is the perfect place to focus and find motivation. There are plenty of picnic tables scattered around, so you’ll have no problem finding a nice place to study. If you can’t find a friend, there are plenty of Grove squirrels to keep you company. It’s like tailgating, but swapping tents for textbooks.

Lydia Waters – Carrier Hall

My favorite place to study on campus would have to be Carrier Hall. The setting inside is so peaceful, with options scattered through the building to sit down and focus on schoolwork. There is even a spot towards the back where you get a cool view of the football stadium!

Palief Raspberry – Graduate Oxford

My favorite place to study isn’t on campus, but on the Square. I love studying at the Graduate Hotel because they encourage students to come hang out in their lobby, and it has such a quiet atmosphere and eclectic vibe with their fun decor and pink hardwood floors. There are also tons of comfortable seating options, which is nice, and it’s in a perfect location close to Heartbreak Coffee and Oxford Creamery, so I can pick up a little treat after.

Chloe Dobbins – Heartbreak Coffee

The cafe has great coffee and an even better atmosphere, and you can catch a lot of local artists’ work while there, too!

Caroline McCutchen – Honors College Koi Pond

Whether I am reading a book or writing an essay, I enjoy resting on one of the benches by the koi pond in front of the Honors College. I love spending time outdoors, especially on sunny days, so listening to the trickle of pond water and the chatter of students provides me with an idyllic study environment. Because it is such a highly trafficked area of campus, I always encounter a friend — or a friendly Grove squirrel — while spending time there.

Clay Hale – Top floor of the union

Away from too much student traffic, but still close to humanity is a series of cozy chairs on the top floor of the Union. When studying there, I feel like I am involving myself with the university community without separating myself from my studies. It sits in the center of the buildings where I have most of my classes, meaning I don’t have to take a long walk to get where I need to go after. It’s also close to The Tea, which is a pro to my soul but a con to my Flex account.