University of Mississippi student Walker Fendley sustained fatal injuries in a vehicle collision on Thursday, May 14, in Charlottesville, Va. The 19-year-old was transported to the University of Virginia Health System, where he later died from his injuries.

The car ran off the road and struck a tree, throwing Fendley out of a vehicle carrying three passengers, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, which reported to the scene. All three passengers were taken to UVA Health with life-threatening injuries.

Fendley, a rising junior studying sport management, was a member of the Pi chapter of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity at the University of Mississippi.

The Charlottesville, Va., native graduated from Monticello High School in May 2024, where he played varsity soccer and was involved in the Leadership Club and National Honor Society. Fendley served as a summer camp counselor for a Charlottesville fitness center in 2025 teaching tennis.

“Walker (Fendley)’s vibrant and infectious spirit was loved by everyone who knew him well at Ole Miss and his hometown,” a May 18 statement from Delta Tau Delta’s Pi chapter posted on Instagram said. “He will be remembered for his passion for music, his never-ending desire to dance to his own groove and an ability to make anyone feel special and loved — a true brother for all.”

The University Counseling Center and UMatter are available for free to students needing support.

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