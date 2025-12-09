Former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will coach the Rebels through the College Football Playoff despite his intentions to take the offensive coordinator position at LSU next season, per sources.

“I’m grateful to LSU for allowing me the opportunity to finish this season with Ole Miss,” Weis said in an X statement. “Coach Kiffin and the LSU Administration have been nothing but supportive. I’m excited about the playoff run.”

Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics at Ole Miss, Keith Carter, said on SuperTalk Mississippi that Weis planned to coach the Rebels through the playoffs all along.

“He (Weis) was telling us from the very get go that he was gonna come back and call the plays and he was not gonna leave this team,” Carter said

Weis is one of several former Rebel assistants who followed Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge, La. He has reportedly already signed a three-year, $6 million contract with LSU, making him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Wide receivers coach George McDonald, head strength coach Nick Savage, co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Joe Cox and linebackers coach Chris Kiffin all left with Kiffin.

The former Rebel head coach released a statement about Weis coaching Ole Miss in the playoffs.

“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversation with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs,” Kiffin said. “I’ve already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”

According to a post on Kiffin’s X account on Nov. 30, Kiffin hoped to coach Ole Miss through the playoffs, yet was denied the opportunity by Keith Carter. Weis, however, will be allowed to remain in Oxford through the postseason.

